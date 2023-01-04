French service sector activity subdued in Dec -final PMI

Restaurant in Paris during COVID-19
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - Activity in France's dominant services sector remained subdued last month, a survey showed on Wednesday, as inflation continued to weigh on demand, adding to fears the euro zone's second-biggest economy could be headed towards a recession.

"Overall, the latest survey data round off the worst quarterly performance in the sector since early 2021 and will fuel the calls of an impending recession...", said Joe Hayes, senior economist at S&P Global which compiles the survey.

The final purchasing managers index (PMI) for France's services sector reached 49.5 points in December, slightly up from 49.3 points in November. The final December figure came in above a flash estimate of 48.1.

Any reading above 50 points marks an expansion in activity, while a number below 50 shows a contraction.

High interest rates and inflation continued to drag down demand, S&P Global said, although there were signs that companies were softening their pricing strategies as output price inflation eased.

"Higher interest rates are slowing activity in sectors sensitive to changes in borrowing costs such as real estate, while persistent inflation continues to squeeze real incomes and is eroding purchasing power," said Hayes.

Purchasing managers also reported a contraction in new business from international clients for the seventh month in a row, the survey showed.

Last month French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government still projected positive growth in 2023 despite business worries.

S&P Global's final composite PMI for December - which includes both the services and manufacturing sectors - stood at 49.1 points, up slightly from 48.7 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Decline in German services sector eases, raising hopes for milder recession -PMI

    High inflation and economic uncertainty extended a downturn in the German services sector in December, though a slower pace of decline in activity adds to hopes of a milder-than-expected recession, a survey showed on Wednesday. S&P Global's final services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.2 from 46.1 in November. Slower input cost and output charge inflation were a further sign that underlying price pressures have passed their peak, said Phil Smith, economic associate director at S&P Global, though they were still among the highest levels on record.

  • Italy's services sector broadly stable in December- PMI

    Italy's services sector registered broadly stable activity in December, a survey showed on Wednesday, holding up better than expected as new business grew for the first time since June. S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Italian services climbed to 49.9 in December from 49.5 the month before, remaining just marginally below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. The result was above a median forecast of 49.5 in a Reuters survey of nine analysts.

  • Cameron Norrie keeps Britain's United Cup dreams alive with impressive win

    Cameron Norrie kept Great Britain in contention at the United Cup with a gutsy win over Taylor Fritz.

  • H2O, Founders Get Record Fine Over Windhorst Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- H2O Asset Management was fined a record of €75 million ($79 million) in France over accusations the London-based fund harmed investors by making unauthorized investments in illiquid securities owned by controversial German financier Lars Windhorst.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe enforcement committee of France’s Autorité

  • Air France-KLM Taps Contentious ESG Market to Repay State Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Air France-KLM is turning to a much-debated part of the ethical bond market to repay state aid that helped it weather the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe airline is presenting its sustainability-linked financing framework to investors from Wednesday, and will then offer at least €300 million ($317 mi

  • India Court Refuses Immediate Relief to Google on $162 Million Penalty

    (Bloomberg) -- An Indian appeals court refused to grant immediate relief to Alphabet Inc.’s Google over a $162 million antitrust fine for abusing the dominant position of its Android smartphone operating system in the country. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday asked the US tech giant t

  • Stocks, US Futures Rise as China Optimism Grows: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks advanced with US futures as favorable news reports from China and data from Europe boosted risk appetite. The dollar fell and Treasuries rose.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed, with an unexpected slowing of French inflation adding to signs of easing price pressure in the euro area. A r

  • Ukraine Latest: Germany Sees Little Hope of Peace Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said there’s little sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to end his war on Ukraine anytime soon “despite all international efforts.”Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House Speaker“The Russian president started this brutal war of aggression and he alone can end it,” Baerbock said in an i

  • White-collar jobs are the most at risk in the looming recession, says Bloomberg — here's why the 'laptop class' who thrived during lockdowns is now in danger

    And it's already started.

  • A recession is coming for most developed nations in 2023, and this is where economists predict the worst

    IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said simultaneous contractions in three major economies—the U.S., the EU, and China—will be the driving forces behind a global recession in 2023.

  • Record Number of Millionaires Betting Against Stock Market in 2023 — Here’s Why

    Millionaire investors are predicting that stocks will fall in 2023 -- and substantially. According to the CNBC Millionaire Survey, which consulted investors with $1 million or more in investable...

  • A warning sign has been flashing red: How weak RV sales could mean a 2023 recession.

    A recession warning sign has been flashing red. RV sales have weakened dramatically in recent months, possibly indicating a downturn.

  • Eliminating state income tax would be game-changer for Wisconsin residents, drive economic growth

    Wisconsin could become a magnet for workers and investors by eliminating its personal income tax and relying on sales tax to make up some of the difference.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes a Dire Prediction For 2023

    Consumers and investors are wondering how much the cost of living will rise as inflation remains at a 40-year high. A December survey of 38 economists by Bloomberg showed they saw a 70% chance for a recession next year. The economists say the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes will cut demand.

  • India's numerous jobs scams show the depth of its unemployment crisis

    Indians looking to escape the country’s chronic unemployment rut frequently fall prey to rackets. One such ring has reportedly conned at least 50,000 people since 2020, making it one of India’s biggest job frauds in recent times.

  • 4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

    With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry predicts a US recession in 2023 and another inflation spike

    Burry predicted inflation would cool as the economy weakens in 2023, spurring the Fed and US government to stimulate demand — and reignite inflation.

  • Forget recession — the U.S. is heading for a ‘slowcession’ that could last all year, Moody’s warns

    Even if the U.S. avoids a recession in 2023, consumers and investors could face a grinding slowdown that likely won't let up until 2024, says Mark Zandi.

  • Is it a bad time to change jobs? Here’s how the experts think looming recession will affect jobseekers in 2023

    “The Great Resignation, Quiet Quitting, and record levels of job openings proved that the war for talent is over, and talent has won ,” said chief marketing officer at Greenhouse.

  • Oil Money Can’t Buy Progress for Gulf’s Laggard State Kuwait

    (Bloomberg) -- After driving over a potholed street in one of the world’s wealthiest petrostates, Fatima Al-Sane joined an online protest. Instead of taking her complaints to a local authority or railing against the government, she posted a banned rainbow flag.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe global LGBTQ rights symbol gained wider reso