French security forces brace for anti-health pass protests

·2 min read

PARIS (AP) — France braced for more protests on Saturday against the upcoming special virus passes that will be needed to enter restaurants, as police took up posts along Paris’ Champs-Elysees to guard against an invasion of the famed avenue by rowdy demonstrators.

Some 3,000 security forces deployed around the French capital for a third Saturday of protests.

Legislators have passed a virus bill requiring the pass in most places as of Aug. 9 as virus infections are spiking and hospitalizations are rising. Polls show a majority of French support the pass, but some French are adamantly opposed. The pass requires vaccinations or a quick negative test or proof of a recent recovery from COVID-19 and mandates vaccinations for all health care workers by mid-September.

Four separate protests were being held Saturday in Paris, with “liberty” the slogan of the day. Marches were also called in other cities around France.

Participants in the two previous weekend protests included far-right activists and die-hard yellow vest protesters and others who believe the health pass limits their freedom. Police used water cannon and tear gas sporadically to deter violence, including after some protesters moved to the Arc de Triomphe, at the top of the Champs-Elysees.

Among those not present this week is Francois Asselineau, leader of the tiny anti-EU Popular Republican Union party and an ardent campaigner against the health pass, who came down with COVID-19. In a video on his party’s site, Asselineau, who was not hospitalized, called on people to denounce the “absurd, unjust and totally liberty-killing” health pass.

French authorities are implementing the health pass because the highly contagious delta variant is making strong inroads. More than 24,000 new daily cases were confirmed Friday night — compared to just a few thousand cases a day at the start of the month.

The government announcement that the health pass would take effect on Aug. 9 after approval by the Constitutional Council has driven many unvaccinated French to sign up for inoculations so their social lives won’t get shut down during the key summer holiday season. Vaccinations are now available at a wide variety of places, including some beaches. More than 52% of the French population has been vaccinated.

More than 111,800 people have died of the virus in France since the start of the pandemic.

___

Follow all AP stories on the global pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands protest in Guatemala demanding president's resignation

    GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -Thousands of Guatemalans took to the streets in protest on Thursday, lighting fires and blocking roads across the Central American country, to demand the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei after the firing of a well-known anti-corruption prosecutor. The protests have gained momentum since Guatemala's Attorney General Maria Porras last week removed anti-graft fighter Juan Francisco Sandoval as head of the Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity (FECI), a move that drew condemnation from Washington. Sandoval, who fled Guatemala last weekend, said he was fired after the attorney general prevented him from trying to investigate corruption cases with links to Giammattei.

  • Woman dies after being hit by two cars, the second a speeding hit and run, police say

    The victim was crossing East Mallard Creek Church Road in the University area, police said.

  • Britain wins gold in first-ever Olympic mixed 4x100m medley relay

    Great Britain claimed the gold in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay's Olympic debut on Saturday in Tokyo. Driving the news: The team, comprised of Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin, finished with a 3:37.58 time, a new world record. China won the silver, while Australia took the bronze. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Team USA, featuring Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Lydia Jacoby and Torri Huske, finished fifth. Jacoby, whose goggles

  • Mask wars: CDC’s updated guidance renews tensions across US

    The CDC has advised people to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, prompting a political fight in several US statesEviction crisis after Biden and Congress fail to extend ban Commuters wearing face masks wait for an L train in the Loop on Tuesday. The new Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images On Wednesday, Georgia governor Brian Kemp used his official Twitter account to say his state “will not lock down or impose statewide mask mandates”. It was not the first time the Republican h

  • Ripple effects of Mets trading for Javier Baez

    The Mets swung a major deal at the trade deadline, reaching an agreement to acquire Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs.

  • Special Report-In Russian city haunted by 1962 protest massacre, Navalny gains little traction

    Spring in Novocherkassk, a small city in Russia's south, is rich. That morning, Nelya, a confident 18-year-old, came over to her friend Nina, short and skinny at 16, and said: There's a crowd on the main square. The two had wandered, unaware, into the heart of a mass protest, an almost unheard-of event for the Soviet Union.

  • Biden to host Cuban American leaders to discuss response to Cuba protests

    President Joe Biden will meet with a group of Cuban American leaders on Friday to discuss the response to the country following historic protests.

  • U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

    The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown

  • Man arrested in Hong Kong for booing Chinese anthem at Olympic viewing event

    Police said that the man’s goal was to "incite hatred" while also politicizing the Olympic Games.

  • Tunisian president says he will not become a dictator after MP arrest

    TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia's president promised on Friday he would not turn into a dictator and rejected accusations he had staged a coup, as two parliament members were arrested following his decision to lift their immunity when he seized control of government this week. Tunisia has been thrust into a political crisis by President Kais Saied's move on Sunday to dismiss the prime minister and freeze parliament for 30 days, leading major parties to accuse him of a coup. Saied has yet to carry out steps that critics say are needed to reassure Tunisians, including the appointment of an interim prime minister and a roadmap to end the emergency measures.