French senators arrive in Taiwan amid tensions with China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HUIZHONG WU
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A group of French senators arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit Wednesday following a large Chinese show of force with fighter jets amid the highest tensions in decades between China and Taiwan.

The group, led by senator Alain Richard, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwanese economic and health officials and the Mainland Affairs Council. Richard, a former French defense minister, previously visited Taiwan in 2015 and 2018, according to Taiwan's semi-official Central News Agency, and heads the Taiwan Friendship group in the French senate.

China's ambassador to France Lu Shaye sent a warning letter in February calling on Richard to cancel the Taiwan visit, according to local media reports.

The visit will likely provoke a rebuke from China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and therefore opposes any international engagement with the island such as visits by foreign government officials. It also has aggressively poached Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic allies.

In its most recent display of sustained military harassment, China flew fighter jets 149 times toward Taiwan over four days from Friday to Monday. The White House called the flights risky and destabilizing, while China responded that the U.S. selling weapons to Taiwan and its ships navigating the Taiwan Strait were provocative.

Taiwan's defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told legislators Wednesday that the situation “is the most severe in the 40 years since I've enlisted." Chiu was answering questions as the legislature decides whether to approve a special budget for air and naval defense purchases.

China and Taiwan split amid civil war in 1949. Today they have extensive trade and investment ties but no official relations, and China has increasingly mobilized military, diplomatic and economic pressure to undermine Tsai's independence-leaning administration.

___

Associated Press videojournalist Taijing Wu contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • French senators to visit Taiwan amid soaring China tensions

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -A group of French senators including a former defence minister will visit Taiwan this week, the island's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, with the visit coming at a time of soaring tensions between Taipei and Beijing and despite China's opposition. Their trip comes after China flew almost 150 warplanes https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-says-needs-be-alert-chinas-military-activities-2021-10-05 into Taiwan's air defence zone over a four-day period beginning Oct. 1, China's National Day holiday. China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory and is always angered by any trips to the island by foreign officials.

  • Factbox-Key facts on Taiwan-China relations as military tensions rise

    Since the Democratic Progressive Party's Tsai Ing-wen first became president in 2016, Taiwan-China ties have soured again, with China cutting off a formal dialogue mechanism, flying fighters and bombers near Taiwan, forcing foreign firms to refer to Taiwan as part of China on their websites, and whittling away Taiwan's diplomatic allies. Beijing believes Tsai, who won re-election by a landslide last year, wants to push Taiwan's formal independence, a red line for China.

  • Taiwan president warns of 'catastrophic' consequences if it falls to China

    Taiwan falling to China would trigger "catastrophic" consequences for peace in Asia, President Tsai Ing-wen wrote in a piece for Foreign Affairs published on Tuesday, and if threatened Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself. Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has faced a massive stepping https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-surge-chinese-aircraft-defence-zone-2021-10-04 up of pressure from Beijing since Friday, with 148 Chinese air force aircraft flying into Taiwan's air defence zone over a four-day period. China has blamed the United States, Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, for the rise in tensions, while Taiwan has called China the "chief culprit" in the current situation.

  • Japan signals more active role on China's tough stand on Taiwan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's new government signalled on Tuesday a more assertive position on China's aggressive posture towards self-ruled Taiwan, suggesting it would consider options and prepare for "various scenarios", while reaffirming close U.S. ties. Taiwan and broader relations with China are likely to dominate security policies and foreign relations from the outset of new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration. Tension has been rising over Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory to be taken by force if necessary.

  • Fate of George Floyd pardon request now with Texas governor

    A Texas agency on Monday approved a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. The unanimous recommendation by the seven member Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles will now be forwarded to Gov. Greg Abbott, who will make the final decision. It was not clear when Abbott would decide the fate of the request.

  • Ship's anchor may have caused massive California oil spill

    A ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn’t quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill. Questions remained about the timeline of the weekend spill, which fouled beaches and a protected marshland, potentially closing them for weeks along with commercial and recreational fishing in a major hit to the local economy.

  • Taiwan "very concerned" that China will "launch a war" to take over

    Taiwan, a strategic U.S. ally claimed by Beijing as sovereign territory, says 145 Chinese military planes have violated its air defense zone in four days.

  • China suffer familiar sinking feeling in World Cup pursuit

    A familiar sense of crisis threatens to envelop Chinese football with the men's national team heading into crunch 2022 World Cup qualifiers still looking for their first point and first goal.

  • Delay after alarm puts California spill response in question

    Amplify Energy’s emergency response plan for a major oil spill like the one it’s now dealing with in coastal Southern California depended heavily on a quick shutdown of the San Pedro Bay Pipeline if its sensors picked up a sudden loss of pressure. After an alarm went off in a company control room at 2:30 a.m. Saturday — signaling a rupture that would spill tens of thousands of gallons of crude into the Pacific Ocean — the company waited more than three hours to shut down the pipeline, at 6:01 a.m., according to preliminary findings of an investigation into the spill. The Houston-based company took another three hours to notify the U.S. Coast Guard's National Response Center for oil spills, investigators said, further slowing the response to an accident for which Amplify workers spent years preparing.

  • Video of 5-year-old girl asking to hold adults’ hands to cross the street in South Korea warms hearts

    The social experiment: The video that has melted the hearts of viewers was a social experiment to see how strangers in Korea would react to a child asking for their hand to hold to cross the crosswalk. In the video, Ro-eun, a 5-year-old actress, is seen standing next to strangers and nervously asking them to help her cross the road.

  • You Can Buy Pablo Escobar's 1974 Porsche 911 RSR

    A proper IROC car owned and raced by the notorious kingpin.

  • High court to hear Guantanamo prisoner's state secrets case

    The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about the government's ability to keep what it says are state secrets from a man who was tortured by the CIA following 9/11 and is now held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center. At the center of the case being heard Wednesday is whether Abu Zubaydah, who was captured in Pakistan in 2002 and thought at the time to be a high-ranking member of al-Qaida, can get information related to his detention. Zubaydah and his lawyer want to question two former CIA contractors about Zubaydah's time at a secret CIA facility in Poland where they say he was held and tortured.

  • State Department legal expert Harold Koh says 'Title 42' deportations violate international law

    The Trump-era order has allowed the US government to expel migrants without considering their claims to asylum.

  • Can you be 'addicted' to Facebook, Instagram? Experts share how to tell if your social media use is problematic.

    Social media users were caught off guard on Monday when Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp went down for hours.

  • Hong Kong property agencies suing Evergrande to recover commissions

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Two Hong Kong property agencies are suing heavily indebted China Evergrande Group over unpaid commissions, according to a court filing and media reports, piling pressure on the developer as it scrambles to raise funds and avert a collapse. Centaline filed a suit against Evergrande in September to recover HK$3.1 million ($398,196) in overdue commissions, a court filing showed, while the South China Morning Post newspaper reported Midland Holdings is claiming unpaid commission of HK$43.45 million for two developments in Hong Kong.

  • Who is to blame for empty shelves and fuel shortages? Not us, say industry and ministers

    Having been depicted as the Grinch for “stealing Christmas” last year, Boris Johnson already knows what is heading his way if families face festive misery for a second year running.

  • Brother, can you spare a coin — a $1 trillion one?

    Some politicians think they've found a silver bullet for the impasse over the debt limit, except the bullet is made of platinum: Mint a $1 trillion coin, token of all tokens, and use it to flood the treasury with cash and drive Republicans crazy. Donald Trump, to tempt or taunt the GOP? How is this possible when the treasury secretary can't simply print money to pay public debts?

  • Alex Caruso with a 2-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls) with a 2-pointer vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 10/05/2021

  • Prince Charles & Queen Elizabeth Legit Looks Like Twins in This Throwback Portrait

    There’s no denying that good genes run in the British royal family. However, there are times when we come across an old photograph that makes us do a double-take. Exhibit A? This throwback image of Prince...

  • Biden says US and China will abide by Taiwan agreement

    The announcement by President Biden comes amid escalating tensions between Taiwan and Beijing