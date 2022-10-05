French Sept services sector growth slightly less than flash forecast -final PMI

Restaurants reopen indoor dining rooms with an easing of COVID-19 restrictions in France
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - Activity in the French services sector expanded in September, albeit by a bit less than initially forecast, a survey showed on Wednesday, as worries about inflation lingered.

S&P Global said its final French services purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 52.9 points in September from 51.2 in August, which had marked a 16-month low. The final September figure was slightly below a flash forecast of 53.0 points.

A reading above 50 marks growth in activity.

Data published last month showed that France's annual inflation rate slipped back to 6.2% in September from 6.6% in August, although inflation within the broader euro zone zoomed past forecasts to a record high of 10% in September.

"The slight pick-up in French service sector activity growth in September does little to ignite hopes that this is the start of a sustained improvement. Other survey indicators like new orders which, despite rising for the first time since July, point to underlying weakness as the measure remained bogged down in subdued territory," said S&P Global Market Intelligence senior economist Joe Hayes.

"Inflationary pressures meanwhile intensified in September, primarily as a result of surging energy prices," added Hayes.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Yang, an Ex-US Presidential Candidate, Joins Web3 Platform Pool Data as Adviser

    The data monetization platform is launching crypto-based market infrastructure, payments rails and consumer-ready app tools.

  • 12 Best Food Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best food stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Food Stocks To Buy Now. The global food market generated over $8.27 trillion in sales in 2021, an increase of more than $500 billion from the previous year. […]

  • German services sector weakens in Sept slightly more than initial estimate -PMI

    Germany's services sector shrank in September slightly more than initially expected as inflation and growing uncertainty hit demand, a survey showed on Wednesday, adding to signs that Europe's biggest economy may be heading for recession. S&P Global's final German services purchasing managers' index (PMI) for September fell to 45.0, slightly below a flash September PMI reading of 45.4, released on Sept. 23. Inflows of new business fell last month at the fastest rate since the first economic shock caused by the pandemic, and inflation worries accelerated towards the end of the third quarter, hitting demand, as Europe's energy crisis intensified.

  • Store Capital (STOR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Store Capital (STOR) closed at $31.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day.

  • BT helps customers accelerate towards a circular economy

    New service with Cisco will reduce e-waste, supporting a more sustainable world

  • The Dacxi Chain Unveiled as the World's First Global Equity Crowdfunding Network

    The Dacxi Chain Unveiled as the World' S First Global Equity Crowdfunding Network

  • FTSE slips as traders await Liz Truss Conservative party conference speech

    Liz Truss is expected to double down on promises that her policies will lead to growth, and claim that the 'disruption' caused will be worth it.

  • Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills ticket prices climbing, while prices for game at Detroit Lions double

    Bills, Lions fans excited about their teams, which means higher prices for traveling Packers fans.

  • Can Starbucks Bring Web3 Into the Mainstream?

    For companies looking to dip a toe into Web3 – or take a cannonball plunge – it can be difficult to know where to start. Underlying technologies such as protocols, wallets and exchanges are still nascent compared with existing financial systems. Web3 adoption has spiked over the past few years, but is still far behind the ubiquity of Web2.

  • EU assessing various types of gas price cap, energy chief says

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission is considering versions of a gas price cap including one targeting gas used in power generation and a temporary "flexible" limit on prices, the EU's head of energy policy said on Tuesday. European Union countries are at odds over whether to cap gas prices in an attempt to pull down soaring inflation, with their government leaders set to spar over the idea at a meeting on Friday. EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said Brussels' next move would be guided by the outcome of this meeting, but that the Commission was looking at multiple options to contain gas prices, which have surged as a result of plummeting supply from Russia.

  • Russian services sector returns to growth in Sept -PMI

    Russia's service sector returned to growth in September, a business survey showed on Wednesday, buoyed by an increase in domestic demand but with sanctions against Moscow continuing to restrict overseas orders. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Russian services rose to 51.1 in September, moving back above the 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion, after slipping below that level in August to 49.9. "Foreign customer demand decreased at a sharp pace that accelerated notably from August," S&P Global said in a statement.

  • As Asia's borrowers turn homeward, local bond issuance surges

    Asian issuance of bonds denominated in local currencies have ballooned to their largest in more than a decade as borrowers turn shy of expensive U.S. dollar debt and tap cheaper, liquid markets at home. A total of $2.65 trillion has been raised in Asia excluding Japan and Australia via 12,075 local currency bond issues by September, data from Refinitiv showed. “Local currency markets are more peculiarly insulated from what’s happening on the global front," said Wong Kwok Kuan, managing director and regional head of debt markets at Maybank Investment Banking Group.

  • Europe Should Brace for Surprises. A New Debt Crisis Probably Isn’t One of Them.

    More than a decade of low interest rates abetted by massive central-bank bond buying has covered up many vulnerabilities, writes Daniel Gros.

  • Russian soldiers killed in the fight litter road from Lyman

    After Russia’s illegal annexation of provinces in the eastern Donbas region, Russian troops withdrew from Lyman under Ukrainian fire, leaving a path of death and destruction.

  • Bitcoin hovering at $20k: Is it a safe haven now?

    Bitcoin buying surged Tuesday morning with the largest cryptocurrency climbing above $20,000 for the first time in three weeks. Its correlation to gold sits at yearly highs.

  • The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)

    While the benefits of maxing out your 401(k) are well documented, there still exists a few inconvenient downsides when you invest in your employer's retirement plan. Let's review a few of the downsides as it relates to maxing out your 401(k). If you look at life like a math problem, it's fairly easy to see that contributing the maximum to your 401(k) over a 30- or 40-year working career makes a lot of sense.

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. Related: Dollar Tree: 5...

  • Carnival Is Taking on Water: Time to Bail?

    Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. was down 23% Friday on very heavy volume. Let's check the stock's itinerary, charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of CCL, below, we can see that the shares have traveled lower and lower the past 12 months.

  • A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says

    Global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.