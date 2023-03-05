French Strikes Over Pension Reform Hit Power Utility, Trucking
Strikes in France to protest against government pension reforms hit power giant Electricite de France SA for a third consecutive day after workers cut output at a number of nuclear reactors.
The walkouts reduced production on Sunday by about 4 gigawatts across generators at four plants including Tricastin, Flamanville, Cattenom and Paluel, according to filings published on EDF’s website.
The labor strife is also spreading to the trucking industry, with freight haulers planning to block some logistics and industrial centers early Monday, Le Parisien reported.
The disruptions come ahead of nationwide protests planned to start Tuesday. Some unions including CGT have pledged to bring the country to a standstill by snarling planes, trains, metros and road haulage as well as affecting schools, ports, refineries and other industrial sectors. President Emmanuel Macron has promised to push through the changes to retirement in spite of opposition from workers and rival politicians.
“We’re moving to a whole new level,” CGT leader Philippe Martinez told the Journal du Dimanche.
Public support for the reforms stands at 32%, according to an Ifop poll published Sunday in the newspaper, while 34% of respondents believe the government will withdraw the plan in response to protests and strikes.
“It’ll be really chaotic for some people,” Transport Minister Clement Beaune said in an interview on France 3 television. While the walkouts mean there will be little public transport available, he said the government remains determined to overhaul the pension rules.
Pension Regimes
The walkouts at EDF come after the French Senate voted overnight on a plan to phase out specific pension regimes which allow some workers including those in the utility to retire years earlier than people in other jobs.
The power reductions at EDF affect available supply, but mild weather is expected to reduce the strain on the country’s energy systems.
France’s civil aviation authority, the DGAC, has asked airlines to cancel 20% to 30% of their flights at French airports on March 7 and 8 due to planned walkouts by air traffic controllers.
Air France said it plans to operate eight out of 10 flights on those days including all long-haul services. “Delays and last minute cancellations cannot be ruled out,” it said.
National railway SNCF has warned traffic will be disrupted on March 7 while the Eurostar rail service has canceled some links between Paris, London, Brussels and Amsterdam on March 7 and 8.
