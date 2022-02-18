French tattoo model earns Guinness record for world's largest Studio Ghibli memorabilia collection

Eloïse Jéglot, a makeup artist and tattoo model from Paris, France, was awarded a Guinness World Record for owning the largest known Studio Ghibli memorabilia collection.



Jéglot received the award for owning 1,304 Studio Ghibli items on Oct. 7 of last year; however, the official YouTube channel for Guinness World Records uploaded a video yesterday showing the Ghibli memorabilia that Jéglot owns.



In the video, Jéglot gives viewers a tour of her Studio Ghibli collection room with the items displayed across numerous shelves on its walls.



Amongst her vast collection, which she started in 2007 after receiving “Howl’s Moving Castle” figures as a birthday gift, Jéglot shows viewers 10 items that are “very dear to me since the very beginning of my collection.”



Some of these 10 items in her Studio Ghibli collection include a large Jiji statue from the film “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” small character figurines from the film “My Neighbor Totoro” and two Orgel music boxes from the film “Ponyo.”



According to Jéglot, she first became a fan of the Japanese animation studio founded by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahatawhen she was given a DVD of the Miyazaki-directed “Princess Mononoke” at 6 years old by her mother.



Jéglot adds that she plans to continuously grow her collection, which she described as “my passion” and “my life” and has since ballooned to include 1,496 items since it was recognized by Guinness World Records last year.





Featured Image via Guinness World Records

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

'MARRY ME’: K-pop power couple HyunA, Dawn officially engaged

Vietnamese Australian Reality Star Removed From MTV Show After Insensitive BLM Tweet

Jet Li Takes Rare Family Photo for His 57th Birthday

Actress Lori Tan Chinn About to Go on Food Stamps Before Starring in ‘Awkwafina is Nora from Queens’