French Tech Startup Back Market Said to Start Early IPO Prep

Swetha Gopinath and Ivan Levingston
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- French technology startup Back Market has started early work on a potential initial public offering, as it seeks to tap into heightened demand for secondhand devices, people familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company, which operates a marketplace for refurbished smartphones and other consumer electronics, has had informal discussions with banks about a potential listing, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Back Market is considering listing as soon as next year, though it hasn’t set a precise timeline for the potential share sale, the people said. It’s aiming for a higher valuation than it achieved in its $510 million fundraising round this year, which valued the business at $5.7 billion.

Deliberations are in the early stages, and Back Market could opt to raise more funds from private investors before proceeding with an offering, the people said. A representative for Back Market said it’s working to improve its financial and legal procedures, though an IPO isn’t the company’s “top priority in the near future.”

Large European startups are increasingly shying away from the IPO market due to a sharp drop in valuations, particularly for publicly traded tech stocks. Investors have also turned more risk-averse due to heightened inflation and the threat of a recession, making listings more challenging.

Technology companies that completed IPOs in Europe last year have since fallen an average 42% from their offer prices, according to data compiled by Bloomberg weighted by offer size. The number of new listings globally in the first half of this year was about half the same period in 2021, the data show.

So-called circular economy companies that allow consumers to buy used goods have grown in popularity in recent years. German consumer-tech subscription platform Grover raised funds at a valuation of more than $1 billion in April. Vinted, the pre-owned clothes app and Lithuania’s first unicorn, raised money from investors last year at a 3.5 billion-euro pre-money valuation.

Back Market has received funding from investors such as Eurazeo SE, General Atlantic, Generation Investment Management and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

(Updates to add IPO performance in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Euro zone consumers brace for recession and high inflation - ECB survey

    Consumers in the euro zone are bracing for the economy to shrink and for high inflation to continue eating into their income in the next year, a European Central Bank survey showed on Thursday. The Consumer Expectations Survey, used by policymakers for input in their deliberations and published on Thursday for the first time, showed households were beginning to lose faith in the ECB's ability to bring inflation back down to its 2% goal. This compares to expectations for nominal income to grow by 0.9% and spending by 3.9%, implying a large dent in households' ability to save.

  • Stocks Hold Gains as Traders Ratchet Up Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks held modest gains Thursday as investors assessed the corporate profit outlook, while wagers on further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes lifted Treasury yields.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanEarly gains in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index were led by retailers, leisure and technology firms. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Paci

  • Walmart lays off hundreds of corporate workers amid restructuring plan

    Walmart has decided to lay off hundreds of workers in its corporate offices.

  • Oil Prices Fall To $90, But It’s Not Enough For Biden

    With crude prices falling back towards $90 per barrel, Biden’s special advisor for global energy security Hochstein notes that crude prices need to fall further, calling on OPEC and U.S. producers to raise production

  • Li Ka-shing’s CK to Sell AMTD Stake After Unit Soars 14,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Li Ka-shing’s CK Group is selling its remaining stake in AMTD Group Co., the parent of the financial firm whose shares soared more than 14,000% after listing less than three weeks ago. Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanCK currently holds less than 4% of AMTD Group, according to a statement Thursday. It’s n

  • Starbucks demand 'hasn't been an issue' ahead of reinvention plan, analyst says

    Starbucks is gearing for a major "reinvention" set to be introduced at its 2022 Investor Day in September.

  • China's memory upstart YMTC edges closer to rivals with 232-layer chip

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC) on Wednesday announced new memory chip technology that would help it catch up with rivals Micron and SK Hynix, just as Washington considers steeper curbs on Chinese semiconductor companies. The company unveiled its fourth-generation 3D NAND chip, the X3-9070, and its first to feature 232 layers of memory cells, government-backed media outlet Global Times reported on Wednesday. South Korea's SK Hynix has also developed its first 238-layer memory chip, boasting a new industry benchmark.

  • SoftBank Raises $22 Billion by Selling Alibaba Derivatives

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. has raised as much as $22 billion in cash through the sale of prepaid forward contracts using Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares, the Financial Times reported, citing filings it has seen.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSoftBank has this year executed the sale of about a third of its Alibaba stake

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • A Really Bad Day Just Got Worse at This Silicon Valley Company

    Robinhood , the troubled brokerage that attracted the attention of Gen Z investors, can not catch a break and is laying off 23% of its employees. Things began with the company announcing it had been issued a multi-million dollar fine. CEO Vlad Tenev said the majority of the layoffs will occur for people working in the operations, marketing and program management departments, according to a blog post.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Generate Passive Income as This Dividend Payer Eyes a Stock Split

    Since 1980, businesses that have announced stock splits have nearly tripled the returns of the S&P 500 Index over the following 12 months. Often, stock splits make high-priced shares more accessible to individual investors -- though that impact is diminishing now that brokers widely offer the option of buying fractional shares. Occasionally, the maneuver is used to position a company to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which requires a lower share price due to its price-weighted formula.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold

    It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

    SSB, AHH, and PCB made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 3, 2022.