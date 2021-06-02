French teenagers aged 12-18 can get COVID vaccine from June 15-Macron

PARIS (Reuters) -French teenagers aged 12 to 18 will be allowed to get a COVID-19 vaccine injection from June 15, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Macron made the announcement while on a visit to the Lot region in southwestern France.

Macron also said that rules on mandatory mask wearing outdoors will be lifted gradually on a regional basis.

The European Commission on Friday authorized Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, paving the way for a broader roll-out in the bloc after similar clearances in the United States and Canada.

The French health authority will issue its ruling on vaccinating teenagers on Thursday.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by GV De Clercq)