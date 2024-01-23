French tourist finds 7.46-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas

Julien Navas, of Paris, France, found a 7.46-carat diamond while visiting the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas earlier this month

A French tourist found a 7.46-carat diamond while visiting the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas earlier this month.

Julien Navas, of Paris, France, found the diamond on the surface of the park's 37.5-acre search area, according to a news release from Arkansas State Parks.

The park had received over an inch of rain a few days before Navas' visit, according to the news release, making it a wet and muddy day. After purchasing his ticket and renting a diamond hunting kit from the park, Navas got to work.

"I got to the park around nine o'clock and started to dig," Navas said in the news release. "That is back-breaking work so by the afternoon I was mainly looking on top of the ground for anything that stood out."

After searching for several hours, Navas took his findings to the park's Diamond Discovery Center, where he learned he had discovered a brown diamond.

According to Arkansas State Parks, Navas' diamond is rounded like a marble and is about the size of a candy gumdrop.

More Arkansas news: Pilot dies after small plane crashes at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas

Julien Navas, of Paris, France, found a 7.46-carat diamond while visiting the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas earlier this month.

"I am so happy! All I can think about is telling my fiancée what I found," Navas said. He decided to name his diamond the Carine Diamond, after his fiancée.

Navas said he hopes to have the stone cut into two diamonds, one for his fiancée and one for his daughter. He said he plans to return to the park with his daughter when she is older.

Fifth diamond found at park this year

The Carine Diamond is the fifth diamond registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2024, according to the news release.

It is the largest diamond registered at the park since 2020, Arkansas State Parks said, when Kevin Kinard found the 9.07-carat Kinard Friendship Diamond. It is also the eighth-largest diamond registered since the Crater of Diamonds became a state park in 1972.

In total, over 75,000 diamonds have been unearthed at the state park since 1972.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 7.46-carat diamond discovered at Arkansas state park by French tourist