French-UK leaders' changing tone: From 'Donnez-moi un break' to texting about football

Michel Rose and Alistair Smout
·3 min read

By Michel Rose and Alistair Smout

PARIS (Reuters) - As British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged rugby shirts at the Elysee palace on Friday, it was in sharp contrast in tone to years of acrimony between London and Paris.

The two leaders, both former investment bankers, had even exchanged friendly text messages when France knocked England out of the football World Cup in December, Sunak told Le Figaro newspaper, in a further sign of what British media have called "Le Bromance".

"He was very elegant," Sunak said about Macron.

It was a far cry from the barbs Macron traded with Boris Johnson when he was in Downing Street.

When Johnson was asked in 2021 about Macron's fury over a deal he signed with Australia and the United States that had upended a planned French submarine contract, he responded with mocking use of Franglais to tell France to get a grip and give him a break.

"I just think it's time for some of our dearest friends around the world to 'prenez un grip' about all this, 'donnez-moi un break', because this is fundamentally a great step forward for global security," he said.

The so-called AUKUS deal marked a low point in Franco-British relations. The French foreign minister at the time, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said France had been "stabbed in the back".

Johnson and his Australian and American counterparts had negotiated the deal in total secrecy during a G7 summit in Cornwall, leaving Macron in the dark, French and British diplomatic sources have said.

BREXIT DISPUTES

Their relationship had already been tested by years of bitter negotiations on the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union since it voted to leave the block in 2016. Macron's hardball tactics to ensure French fishermen got a good deal had made him the bete noire of British tabloids.

An aide to Johnson told Reuters during the Brexit talks that if they failed, his team had decided "we can always blame the French". That was always the default position of British diplomacy, the official joked.

A former French official said Johnson, in office from July 2019 to September 2022, had initially charmed Macron and the French leader appreciated his sharp wit and ability to connect on an intellectual level in private. But the situation unravelled quickly.

Macron had come to Cornwall with an offer to "reset" Franco-British relations. But even before news of the AUKUS deal he was incensed by Johnson's decision to leak details of their conversation to the press, a French official said.

Relations with Johnson's successor Liz Truss, who was in office just briefly in September and October last year, got off to a bad start, after she replied in jest "the jury's still out" when asked if Macron was a "friend or a foe".

But Macron concluded she had been pandering to a conservative audience during her party's leadership contest, French officials said, and didn't take offence.

In New York for the United Nations' General Assembly, the French leader had a long conversation with Truss, and persuaded her to join his new initiative, the European Political Community, which he then launched in Prague a month later.

But it was really with Sunak, who after a smooth news conference on Friday called Macron "a great friend", that relations have warmed.

A French official let out a sigh of relief after it wrapped up: "It went well, didn't it?"

(Additional reporting by Liz Piper; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by John Irish and Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Economists Disagree With These 3 Things Dave Ramsey Says

    When it comes to personal finance advice, there aren't many people more famous than Dave Ramsey. Here are three areas where economists disagree with Ramsey, based on information from a research paper by James J. Choi, professor of finance at Yale University. Ramsey recommends using the debt snowball method to pay off debt, where you prioritize accounts with smaller balances.

  • Students protest 76ers’ arena plan in Philadelphia's Chinatown

    A group of students gathered last week to protest against the proposed Philadelphia 76ers’ arena plan. On March 3, the Students for the Preservation of Chinatown (SPOC) took to 36th and Walnut Streets to demand the removal of real estate developer David Adelman and Sixers co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer from the board of trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School and Penn Medicine.

  • UK PM Sunak to discuss China's approach to Russia with Macron

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will raise China's approach to Russia and the war in Ukraine when he meets French President Emmanuel Macron later on Friday. Asked whether he was concerned that China may step up cooperation with Russia, Sunak told reporters: "Yeah, that's definitely something that I'm planning to spend some time talking to Emmanuel about later."

  • Democrats reintroduce bill to keep spotlight on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

    Two Democratic leaders in the House reintroduced a bill to lower college costs and make it easier for current and future borrowers to pay off debt.

  • U.S. spy chief: China-Russia ties 'continuing to deepen'

    STORY: The heads of America's intelligence agencies on Wednesday testified that China will expand its cooperation with Russia in an effort to challenge the U.S., despite international condemnation of Moscow's war on Ukraine.Here's Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines:"We don't see them becoming allies sort of the way we are with allies in NATO, but nevertheless we do see increasing across every sector."Wednesday's hearing focused on worldwide threats, and centered on the Chinese Communist party, or CCP."In brief, the CCP represents both the leading and most consequential threat to US national security and leadership globally, and its intelligence-specific ambitions and capabilities make it for us our most serious and consequential intelligence rival.In recent weeks the U.S. has publicly warned China against providing weapons to Russia as its forces mount a grinding offensive in Ukraine's east. Beijing has denied considering sending lethal aid to Moscow.DNI Haines told the Senate Intelligence Committee that U.S. spy services were watching closely for signs China might be directly - but not publicly - supporting Russia."We do see them providing assistance to Russia in the context of the conflict, and we see them in a situation in which they've become increasingly uncomfortable about the level of assistant and not do it as publicly as might otherwise occur."Haines said Chinese President Xi Jinping views the U.S. as an adversary in achieving his regional objectives."To fulfill Xi's vision, however, the CCP is increasingly convinced it can only do so at the expense of U.S. power and influence, and by using coordinated, whole-of-government tools to demonstrate strength and compel neighbors to acquiesce to its preferences, including its land, sea and air claims in the region and its assertions of sovereignty over Taiwan."Xi blamed the West for China's economic difficulties in a speech on Monday in which he accused the United States of leading an international effort to contain China.Despite Xi's recent sharp criticism of the United States, Haines said U.S. intelligence still asserts that Beijing believes it benefits from a stable relationship with Washington.

  • 8 people arrested, more than 100K bags of fentanyl seized in dismantling of Massachusetts drug ring

    A monthslong investigation into a Massachusetts drug trafficking ring recently ended with eight arrests and the seizure of a gigantic stash of fentanyl and cocaine, authorities announced Wednesday.

  • Fight outside NH high school basketball game nets 10 student arrests, 3 charged as adults

    Several students were arrested outside a high school basketball game in February after a fight following the final buzzer, according to officials.

  • Sick of paying all kinds of fees on top of rent? The Biden administration is urging landlords to limit or disclose extra costs.

    An open letter from HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge concerning extra rental costs aligns with the Biden administration's crackdown on so-called junk fees.

  • Brittany Mahomes Used This Cordless Breast Pump While Doing Pilates, and It's Finally on Sale

    Get all the things done with this hands-free pump

  • Nicola Bulley footage leads to arrest of barber who runs TikTok channel

    A barber who runs a TikTok channel has revealed he was the man arrested for allegedly posting footage on social media of Nicola Bulley’s body being recovered from the River Wyre.

  • I've been taking psychedelic mushrooms with my mom for 14 years. It's brought us closer together.

    The author shared how his mom introduced him to psychedelic mushrooms when he was 22, and how tripping has brought the family closer together.

  • Dark Brandon Strikes Again: Biden Dismisses Trump With Just 3 Mocking Words

    The president made a quick crack about the former guy.

  • Tucker Carlson Has Some Harsh Words For Republicans Who Disagree With Him

    The Fox News host is doubling down on his view that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was not violent.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Expertly Calls Out Rep. Jim Jordan’s Jan. 6 Hypocrisy

    During a discussion about subpoena compliance, the Democratic congressman pointed out that Jordan previously ignored the ones issued to him.

  • Ex-Fox Colleague Tears Into Tucker for Saying He Hates Trump ‘Passionately’

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Eric Bolling took a pointed swipe at his former Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night over recent revelations that Carlson privately admitted to hating former President Donald Trump “passionately.”After the Trump-boosting Newsmax star said he “just can’t get past this,” MAGA superfan Kari Lake agreed that Carlson’s secret Trump hate “sounds awful” before she expressed hope that the Fox host has since “had a change of heart.”Despite portraying himself publicly a

  • Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to 'leave'

    As a Philippine Coast Guard plane carrying journalists flew over the Spratly Islands in the hotly disputed South China Sea, a Chinese voice issued a stern command over the radio: "Leave immediately."To avoid misunderstanding, leave immediately," the Chinese radio operator said, in one of seven messages issued in Chinese and English as the coastguard plane flew over a Philippine-occupied island and shoal.

  • The billionaire cofounder of Home Depot compares the Fed to ‘the gang that can’t shoot straight’ and says the coming crash is ‘not going to be pretty’

    “My problem with the Fed, overall, is there’s too many academics in the mix,” Ken Langone said Wednesday.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Is Asked If Fox News Is A News Organization. Hilarity Ensues.

    The White House press secretary shared a light moment with MSNBC's Alex Wagner in discussing whether Fox News is a news organization.

  • Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’

    Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) slammed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) at a Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Thursday about “compliance with committee oversight,” pointing out that the chairman of the Judiciary Committee previously failed to comply with a congressional subpoena. “I think it’s quite rich that we are talking about subpoena compliance under a chairman of a…

  • Donald Trump: I’d have let Putin annex Ukraine to end the war

    Donald Trump indicated that he may have “made a deal” allowing Russia to take over parts of Ukraine to end the war if he were president at the time of the invasion.