French waiter shot dead by customer who waited too long for sandwich, witnesses say

Policemen stand in front of the eatery where a waiter was shot dead by a customer allegedly angry at having to wait for a sandwich, in the eastern Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand on August 17, 2019.

A waiter was shot to death in a restaurant just outside Paris by an impatient customer who lost his temper for having to wait for a sandwich, bystanders said.

The customer, who has not been identified, shot the waiter in the shoulder with a handgun after believing that the restaurant was taking too long to prepare his sandwich, according to several media reports.

The restaurant, Mistral, is in the Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand. The suburb is less than 10 miles east of Paris' city center.

The waiter, 28, died on the scene.

The eatery, which mainly serves burgers and sandwiches, opened in March, according to its website.

The gunman has not been found as of Sunday, The New York Times reported.

Some area residents attribute the attack to people who loiter around the neighborhood and drink and use drugs, according to local publication Le Parisien.

But others, including city officials, rejected that notion.

"Crime rates are declining in our city," Sylvain Thézard, chief of staff to Noisy-Le-Grand’s mayor, Brigitte Marsigny, told The Times. "This murder is by no means the result of a deeper problem. It’s nothing but sad news.”

Follow Joshua Bote on Twitter: @joshua_bote

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: French waiter shot dead near Paris over slow sandwich, witnesses say