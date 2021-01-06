French wine thieves resort to pelting gendarmes with Burgundy in cork-popping car chase

Henry Samuel
An original 12 bottle carton of Richebourg 1978 from Henri Jayer Burgundy wines - Heathcliff O&#39;Malley/Telegraph
An original 12 bottle carton of Richebourg 1978 from Henri Jayer Burgundy wines - Heathcliff O'Malley/Telegraph

It is a getaway that gives new meaning to the word grapeshot.

Thieves who made off with €350,000 (£317,000) worth of grand cru Burgundy wines hurled bottles of it in the direction of French gendarmes during a high-speed motorway car chase.

The burglars unorthodox use of the prized tipple partially paid off. While they abandoned their vehicle and booty after smashing into a road toll barrier 22 miles (35km) north of the city of Lyon, they managed to evade capture.

The “drink driving” incident took place after the gang had conducted a dawn raid on the luxury Relais Château hotel, the Domaine de Rymska Saint-Jean-de-Trézy, 30km from Beaune, in Burgundy, eastern France, on Tuesday. 

Breaking into the wine cellar, they made off with hundreds of bottles of Burgundy from one of the world’s most prized grape-growing regions.

The owner of the hotel, set in nearly 200 acres of rolling countryside surrounded by ponds, meadows and woods, was reportedly woken by the fire alarm going off.

He leapt into his car in hot pursuit, succeeding in keeping up with the gang’s van as it hurtled through country lanes before joining the A6 Autoroute du Soleil motorway south towards Lyon.

After he called for help, a patrol of gendarmes then joined the chase.

However, as they gained on the van, the thieves began chucking wine bottles at the police car. Apparently inexperienced in the art of bottle-throwing, the grands crus fell wide of the mark, missing the windscreen of the gendarmes’ car. Investigators say nobody was hurt.

An inquiry has now been launched and a manhunt is underway for at least three men.

This was the second break-in at the luxury hotel in two days.

On Monday, thieves broke into the property and made off with €200,000 worth of fine wines from the same cellar after the alarm failed to go off.

Police are seeking to ascertain whether the two burglaries were linked, in which case the thieves may have more liquid ammunition at their disposal.

Latest Stories

  • Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

    Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Georgia's likely new senators reminiscent of Black, Jewish 'coalition that defined the civil rights movement' Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • In Beirut, a bronze bust of Iran general sparks controversy

    The unveiling of a large statue in Beirut of an Iranian commander killed by the U.S. last year has sparked indignation among many in Lebanon — the latest manifestation of a growing schism between supporters and opponents of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. The bronze bust of Gen. Qassem Soleimani was erected Tuesday by the Ghobeiry municipality in a Hezbollah stronghold near Beirut's airport to commemorate the slain general's supportive role in Lebanon's wars with Israel.

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Why a Democratic Senate majority 'likely moots' Supreme Court ObamaCare challenge

    Democrats could be poised to take control of the Senate following the Georgia runoffs — meaning a key challenge to ObamaCare may be moot, one expert notes. Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Georgia Senate runoffs, while Democrat Jon Ossoff leads Republican David Perdue. The latter race hasn't been called, but should Ossoff win, Democrats would gain control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes. And The New York Times health policy reporter Sarah Kliff observed Wednesday that "a Democratic majority in the Senate likely moots the Supreme Court challenge to ObamaCare that we're waiting on a verdict on."> One big health care outcome from last night: A Democratic majority in the Senate likely moots the Supreme Court challenge to Obamacare that we're waiting on a verdict on.> > — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) January 6, 2021After all, Kliff wrote that "there are some really simple policies Congress could pass that would nullify the lawsuit," pointing to a 2018 article from The Atlantic outlining numerous ways Congress can "intervene" to save the Affordable Care Act from legal challenges. The Trump administration and 18 red states have argued that Congress "rendered the law unconstitutional when it zeroed out the tax penalty for not buying insurance" in 2017, The New York Times writes. "First, Congress could make the mandate constitutional again by raising the penalty for not having insurance from zero dollars, where Congress set it in 2017, to one dollar," law professors Nicholas Bagley and Richard Primus wrote in The Atlantic in 2018. "Second, Congress could declare the individual mandate severable from all other parts of the ACA. Third, it could repeal the mandate — something that might once have wrecked the ACA but that now would have little or no effect on the rest of the regulatory framework."Following oral arguments in November, the Supreme Court appeared likely to rule that "even if part of the law is no longer valid, the rest of it can be left intact," NBC News reported. A decision is expected by the spring.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Georgia's likely new senators reminiscent of Black, Jewish 'coalition that defined the civil rights movement'

  • EXPLAINER: Why Trump's ballot 'dump' tweet is misleading

    As votes were being tabulated Tuesday night in Georgia's two tight Senate runoff contests, President Donald Trump predicted election officials in the state would release a large tranche of results that would overwhelm the Republican candidates. In reality, however, such lead swings and releases of voting results during an election are commonplace and ordinary. For example, Floyd County, Georgia, a Republican stronghold where Trump has previously held a rally, released all of its results Tuesday in one big ballot drop around 10 p.m., which juiced the early returns in favor of GOP candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • U.S. officials report more severe allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it is carefully monitoring allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc and urged individuals who had a serious reaction not to get the second dose. In a conference call with reporters, the U.S. public health agency said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per 1 million vaccinations. The severe reactions are still "exceedingly rare," they said, stressing the need for people to get vaccinated when the shots become available to them, given the threat of death and serious disease from the coronavirus that has already claimed more than 357,000 lives in the United States alone.

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • Kim Jong-un says North Korea's economic plan failed

    It comes after a year of border closures with China and storms that have devastated homes and crops.

  • Jon Ossoff declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call

    Democrat Jon Ossoff is claiming victory over Republican David Perdue in their Georgia Senate runoff, though the race still remains too close to call.The Democratic Senate candidate spoke during a live stream on Wednesday morning as the latest results show him leading Perdue by about 16,000 votes with 98 percent of votes reported, according to The New York Times. A winner in the race has not yet been projected by The Associated Press or any of the major television networks, however, and Perdue hasn't conceded."It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate," Ossoff said. "Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me."Ossoff in his address also pledged to "serve all the people of the state" and "give everything I've got to ensuring that Georgia's interests are represented in the U.S. Senate."Democrat Raphael Warnock was previously projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in their Senate runoff. A victory by Ossoff would, therefore, allow Democrats to take control of the Senate, creating a 50-50 split between both parties where ties would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Georgia's likely new senators reminiscent of Black, Jewish 'coalition that defined the civil rights movement'

  • Some taxpayers find relief payments sent to wrong account

    A number of taxpayers who use tax preparation services, such as H&R Block and TurboTax, say their second relief payments were sent to the incorrect bank account, forcing them to wait longer for their money. The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing the Economic Impact Payments last week. The IRS said that direct deposit payments would take several days to post to individual accounts but funds were largely available on Monday.

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • Struggling Pho Restaurant Gets $25,000 from Stephen and Ayesha Curry

    NBA superstar Stephen Curry and Canadian American actress Ayesha Curry gave a Californian restaurant owner a $25,000 check as a gift to help his struggling business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The heartwarming surprise happened while the Bay Area couple appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” on Dec. 21, according to SF Gate. Tee Tran, the owner of Monster Pho restaurants in Emeryville and Oakland, California, has been providing meals to community members affected by the current pandemic.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Georgia results could pave way for quick additional U.S. pandemic support

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The odds-on Democratic victory in two U.S. Senate races on Tuesday could open the door to the more robust government spending response economists and others have argued is needed to get the country through the pandemic with as little long-term economic damage to companies and households as possible. While results in the Georgia contests are not yet official, rising U.S. bond yields on Wednesday showed investors were already pricing in Democratic control of not just the White House, when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in two weeks, but both chambers of the U.S. Congress. It would be the first unified control by Democrats since President Barack Obama took office in January 2009, and in short order could allow the new administration to move forward with a targeted spending bill to help local governments add hospital capacity, pay for frontline workers, reopen schools and administer vaccinations, according to Biden aides and congressional allies.

  • Thousands cheer Trump at rally protesting election results

    Several thousand protesters cheered President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. “We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president. Lou Murray, a life insurance salesman from Boston, said he and many others still hoped Congress and Vice President Mike Pence would not certify the Electoral College.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Man Who Killed 2 in SF Hit-and-Run Was Facing Life in Jail, Documents Reveal

    A man detained for causing a car crash that killed two pedestrians in San Francisco was facing a life sentence for previous crimes, court documents show. Troy McAlister, 45, allegedly ran a red light in a stolen vehicle and crashed into another car, which then hit Hanako Abe, 37, and Elizabeth Platt, 60, at Second and Mission Streets in the South of Market neighborhood on Dec. 31. Image via @tmcalister75[/caption] McAlister, who was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, had been in jail for a 2015 robbery, which prosecutors pursued under California's Three Strikes law.

  • Florida Sen. Rick Scott will ‘likely’ vote against Pennsylvania’s Biden electors

    U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will “likely” vote against the certification of the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, Florida’s junior senator announced Wednesday morning.