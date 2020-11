Soldiers carry the coffin of Late French writer Maurice Genevoix before being laid to rest in the crypt of the Pantheon mausoleum, during a ceremony honouring the World War I soldiers and French author Maurice Genevoix who will be inducted to the Pantheon where key figures from France's history are honoured, in Paris as part of the commemorations marking the 102nd anniversary of the November 11, 1918 Armistice, ending World War I (WWI).