Frenchman loses appeal of 8-year sentence in Iranian prison

·2 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian appeals court upheld the eight-year prison sentence of a French tourist for taking photos in a prohibited area and asking questions about Iran’s obligatory Islamic hijab for women, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Benjamin Briere, 36, was arrested in May 2020 and sentenced in January. He went on a hunger strike on Dec. 25 to protest his treatment in prison in the northeastern city of Mashhad, where he is being detained.

His Iranian lawyer, Saeed Dehghan, said on Twitter that “The sentence of eight years and eight months in prison for Benjamin Briere, French tourist was finalized.”

Paris-based lawyer Philippe Valent said at the time of Briere's sentencing that an Iranian revolutionary court sentenced him to eight years for espionage and eight months for anti-government propaganda. Under Iranian law, the longer part is applied in practice.

Briere was detained for taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions on social media about Iran’s obligatory Islamic headscarf for women.

Rights groups accuse hard-liners in Iran’s security agencies of using foreign detainees as bargaining chips for money or influence in negotiations with the West. Tehran denies it, but there have been prisoner exchanges in the past.

Other French citizens detained in Iran include Cecile Kohler, 37, and Chuck Paris, 69, who were arrested on May 7 after meeting with protesting Iranian teachers and taking part in an anti-government rally. France identified the two as a teachers’ union official and her partner on vacation in Iran.

Also in January, Iranian justice officials ordered the re-imprisonment of Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, who was arrested in 2019. Adelkhah for a time had been allowed to serve a five-year prison sentence under house arrest. She had been accused of “propaganda against the Islamic Republic’s political system” and “collusion to undermine national security.”

Briere had been charged for “cooperation with a foreign hostile nation against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Dehghan said in January. On Tuesday, the Iranian court again referred to France as a “hostile nation.”

France, alongside other world powers, is in negotiations with Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Recommended Stories

  • On Independence Day, embrace traditional American values such as the free press | Opinion

    Dictators like Vladimir Putin have destabilized and mislead their nations by cancelling the press and keep the truth from the public.

  • Putin’s Crew Is Already Scheming to Exploit America’s Abortion Chaos

    GettyMost Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, according to a recent poll that was conducted shortly after the ruling. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mouthpieces on state TV have been utterly giddy about this development—but not because they oppose abortion.The Soviet Union became the first state in the world to legalize abortion in 1920, and the practice has remained popular in post-Soviet Russia. Putin has resisted proposals from other g

  • Local band cancels upcoming tour dates after drummer severely injured in Boston attack

    A Massachusetts-based rock band has canceled some upcoming tour dates after their drummer was severely injured in an attack outside of Boston’s South Station last week.

  • India’s CoinDCX says it restricted crypto withdrawals

    “There is a larger compliance requirement due to evolving regulatory needs resulting in increased scrutiny,” a senior executive at the Coinbase Ventures and B Capital backed cryptocurrency exchange said. See related article: CoinDCX double downs as the going gets tough in India Fast facts “We have restricted crypto withdrawal from our platform,” with users being […]

  • Author Lauren Groff Is ‘Sorry’ Her Herbal Abortion Tips Were ‘Misunderstood’

    Sophie Bassouls/Sygma via Getty ImagesWhen the paradigm-shifting news broke on Friday that the Supreme Court of the United States had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, a determination that means that American women no longer have the constitutional right to receive an abortion, immediate uproar and grief ensued. Experts in the field of women’s reproductive health immediately offered thoughts on how to procure an abortion despite some states being likely to outlaw them entirely, and how to financial

  • American who joined Islamic State gets prison term reduced

    The first American to be convicted in a U.S. jury trial of joining the Islamic State had his prison term reduced Tuesday from 20 years to 14 years after an appeals court ordered a new sentencing hearing. Mohamad Khweis was convicted back in 2017 of providing material support to terrorists, as well as a weapons charge. In 2020, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out the weapons charge — many defendants had similar charges tossed out in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling — and ordered a new sentencing hearing.

  • ''Rookie' Fans, Nathan Fillion Just Revealed He'll Be in 'Rookie: Feds' With Niecy Nash

    Inspired after 'The Rookie,' ABC announced a new spin-off 'The Rookie: Feds." Read about the release date, cast (including Nathan Fillion), spoilers and news.

  • Officials: US sending advanced missile systems to Ukraine

    The U.S. is planning to buy and send more medium- to long-range missile systems to Ukraine, a move officials hope will help Ukrainian forces hold onto the last remaining segments of land in the eastern Donbas that Russia has not yet been able to capture. A senior defense official said Monday that Ukrainian forces are already effectively using advanced rocket systems, and that more of those will go into Ukraine with trained troops soon. A new plan for the U.S. to buy and send NASAMS, an advanced surface-to-air missile system, to Ukraine, is also in the works and would add to its longer-range rocket and missile strike capabilities.

  • The NATO summit is chance to wean Europe off US military might

    In Madrid, Biden ought to drive a hard bargain with America’s European allies.

  • Russia working on Taliban ties, Putin says in Tajikistan

    President Vladimir Putin says Russia is trying to build relations with the Taliban and that Russia wants to see all the ethnic groups in Afghanistan take part in running the country. Putin's statement Tuesday came in a meeting with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan during the Russian leader's first trip abroad since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict. Tajikistan, which hosts a Russian military base, has a long and porous border with Afghanistan and is wary that Islamic radicalism could seep into the country.

  • Factbox-U.S. sets new sanctions against Russia, outlines G7 plans

    The United States said on Monday it and its G7 allies planned further action to support Ukraine and sanctions against Russia over its invasion of its neighbour. Washington said the G7 group of rich nations would issue a statement of support for Ukraine, including new sanctions commitments. The United States said it would implement sanctions on hundreds of individuals and entities, adding to the more than 1,000 already sanctioned, target companies in several countries and impose tariffs on hundreds of Russia products.

  • Interior designers reveal 13 things worth splurging on in your living room

    To make their living spaces comfortable and practical, design experts don't mind paying more for things like high-quality sofas and window treatments.

  • Charges downgraded against supermarket employee accused of slapping Rudy Giuliani

    Charges against the man who Rudy Giuliani claimed slapped him on the back were downgraded Monday, the same day the former New York City mayor called for him to be fired and prosecuted.

  • Cippoline said on Jan. 6: 'We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable' if Trump goes to Capitol

    Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that ahead of Jan. 6, White House counsel Pat Cippoline told her to make clear to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that President Donald Trump should not go to the Capitol.

  • Iran, US begin EU-led indirect nuclear deal talks in Qatar

    Iran and the United States began indirect talks Tuesday in Qatar aimed at finding a way to save Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Mora will pass messages between the Americans and Iranians.

  • FDA advisers debate updating COVID booster shots for fall

    Government advisers debated Tuesday if Americans should get a modified COVID-19 booster shot this fall -- and exactly how best to update it to fight a virus that surely will change even more by then. “That’s the problem -- we’re being asked to more or less have a crystal ball today,” said Dr. Arnold Monto of the University of Michigan, who heads the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee. Current COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions of lives globally and those used in the U.S. still offer strong protection against hospitalization and death -- especially after a booster dose.

  • Death toll rising from Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian shopping mall that had 1,000 people inside

    Ukraine's president said the "number of victims is unimaginable" after a fire engulfed a shopping center in Kremenchuk.

  • 50-year-old man fatally shot near Lower Buckeye Road and Cotton Lane in Goodyear

    Police said a person of interest in the shooting was in custody after a 50-year-old man was fatally shot in Goodyear. The man had not been identified.

  • Office workers in San Francisco, Manhattan and Chicago are not returning to the office in significant numbers, research shows

    Companies are trying to bring back employees into the office. According to a new report by Placer.ai, visits to office buildings have yet to catch up to pre-pandemic levels in such major employment centers as San Francisco, Manhattan and Chicago. In May 2022, visits to office buildings in San Francisco were down by 67.8% as compared to three years ago, before the pandemic shuttered most of the country.

  • What it's really like in a $642-a-night inside stateroom on the smallest Disney Cruise

    My family of four stayed in a windowless stateroom on the Disney Magic, and for all the money we saved, it was totally worth not having a balcony.