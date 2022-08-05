A Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this Monroe News File Photo

A 41-year-old Frenchtown Township man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly made a false report of an armed robbery.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Swan Creed Rd. in Berlin Township, Newport, according to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect reported to deputies that, while working his delivery route, two black males robbed him at gunpoint. The suspect provided descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, which led deputies and surrounding law enforcement agencies to begin investigating and searching the area.

During the investigation, deputies found discrepancies in the statement, which led them to believe the report was false. When confronted with this information, the man reportedly advised detectives that the incident was fabricated and never occurred.

"...The false report tied up numerous deputies, detectives and officers who could have provided their services elsewhere," the sheriff's office said in its press release.

The man was arrested and lodged in the Monroe County Jail where he awaits formal arraignment in the 1st District Court for filing a false police report.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Frenchtown man arrested for false report of armed robbery