Frenchtown Mayor Brad Myhre appointed new Hunterdon County administrator

FLEMINGTON – Brad Myhre, the mayor of Frenchtown, will become the new Hunterdon County administrator on July 11.

Myhre replaces Kevin Davis, who is retiring from the post he has held since 2017.

Myhre's anticipated appointment was made official by the county Board of Commissioners on June 21.

His starting annual salary will be $150,000. He has no salary as mayor of Frenchtown, an office he has held since 2015.

“I am both humbled and honored to be selected for the administrator’s position by the board," Myhre said in a statement. "As a lifelong resident, that attended our local public schools, this opportunity is of special significance to me. Maintaining our county as the safest, healthiest and best county will be my primary mission in this new position.”

Myhre's term runs for five years.

A graduate of Delaware Valley Regional High School, Myhre holds a bachelor's degree from Lycoming College, a master’s degree in public administration from Kutztown University, a master’s degree in business administration from Shippensburg University, and a Master of Professional Studies degree in Human Resources and Employment Relations from Penn State University.

“The county is most fortunate to have a home-grown talent with the level of experience in county operations and educational background that Mr. Myhre brings to the position of administrator," Commissioner Director John Lanza said in a statement. "The Board has the greatest confidence in Mr. Myhre’s ability to lead the county administration and he is a perfect fit for our conservative approach to governing.”

Myhre serves as the county’s deputy administrator and clerk of the Board of Commissioners. He formerly served in several county government posts, including chief of staff, deputy chief of staff and human resources director.

Myhre previously served on the staff of former Rep. Leonard Lance.

