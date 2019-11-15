What Is Frencken Group's (SGX:E28) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's great to see Frencken Group (SGX:E28) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 31% share price pop in the last month. Zooming out, the annual gain of 127% knocks our socks off.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Frencken Group

Does Frencken Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Frencken Group has a P/E ratio of 9.22. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.1) for companies in the machinery industry is roughly the same as Frencken Group's P/E.

SGX:E28 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 16th 2019 More

Frencken Group's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Frencken Group actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Frencken Group's 70% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 23% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Frencken Group's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Frencken Group's S$18m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Frencken Group's P/E Ratio

Frencken Group's P/E is 9.2 which is below average (13.1) in the SG market. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Frencken Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.0 back then to 9.2 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.