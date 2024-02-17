Bryleigh Norman, a junior at Frenship High School, was selected as this week's Avalanche-Journal Student of the Week. She was selected by A-J readers who voted in an online poll that ran Monday through Thursday. She was nominated by leaders at her school and was among nominees for the third week of the new A-J Student of the Week program.

According to her teachers, Bryleigh excels in the classroom and extracurricular activities. She currently is a member of the FHS National Honor Society, competes in Academic UIL Spelling, and was recently awarded Academic All-District as a Varsity Tennis athlete. Bryleigh has racked up several awards during her high school career including Superintendent’s Academic Excellence honoree and the Tiger Pride award winner for Academic Excellence in her English II GT class.

How to nominate

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal accepts nominations for high school students each week until noon Sunday by emailing newmedia@lubbockonline.com. Online voting begins at 5 a.m. Monday at lubbockonline.com. The poll runs through 5 p.m. Thursday, with the winner announced in the A-J's weekend edition.

► School district officials can nominate a high school student for next week's award by emailing newmedia@lubbockonline.com by Sunday morning.

► Include nomination with grade level and two or three sentences highlighting achievements by the student.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Frenship High's Bryleigh Norman selected as A-J's Student of the Week