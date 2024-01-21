Frenship ISD names 2nd high school, 9th elementary campus

Frenship ISD's Board of Trustees approved the names of the district's new Memorial High School and a ninth elementary school and approved attendance boundaries during a meeting last week.

Designated as one of the fastest growing school districts in Texas, Frenship ISD now serves more than 11,500 students at 15 campuses that span across the Wolfforth and Lubbock communities, according to a news release from Frenship. The opening of the ninth elementary and second high school will help accommodate rising student enrollment and alleviate crowding the district's campuses. Currently, Frenship serves nearly 5,300 elementary students and approximately 3,300 high school students. The two new schools were approved as part of a $300 million bond package in 2020.

Frenship's Memorial High School

Frenship ISD announced that Chelsey Campbell, who has served as the Heritage Middle School principal for the last six years, has been named the principal of Frenship’s second high school. During Frenship’s 90th birthday in 2025, Frenship will open Memorial High School, aimed to be a fitting name to honor the memory of Frenship’s founders, the four communities that came together to establish Frenship, and the district’s long history. The new campus will be located at 7004 43rd Street.

A rendering of Frenship ISD's second high school, set to open in August 2025 at 7004 43rd St. in west Lubbock.

“As we look to the future and continue to grow, I think it’s important that we remember our past and those who came before us that laid the foundation of who we are as a district and as a community," said Frenship ISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle McCord. "Frenship is a special place, and we are excited to open our second high school, Memorial High School, as we celebrate 90 years."

The Board also approved the new boundaries for Frenship High School and Memorial High School that will go into effect in the 2025-2026 school year.

Ninth Frenship elementary school

The district's ninth elementary, to be led by Principal Brandy Copeland, will open in August of 2024 as Ridgewood Elementary. The Board of Trustees approved the new attendance boundaries for Frenship’s nine elementary campuses that will go into effect next school year for 2024-2025. The campus will be located at 5506 Xenia Ave.

Maps of the new boundaries can be viewed at the district's website, https://www.frenship.net/.

