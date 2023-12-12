Frenship Ninth Grade Center leader named Texas HS Assistant Principal of the Year

Frenship ISD announced Kelsey Taylor, Ninth Grade Center assistant principal, has been selected as the 2024 Texas High School Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals, TASSP.

This statewide award recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the 20 Regions across Texas. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their Regions, and out of all the finalists, Taylor was selected as the Texas Assistant Principal of the Year for her exemplary performance and outstanding leadership, according to a news release from the district.

“As a former high school English teacher, she initially focused on excellence within the four walls of her classroom, and like all true leaders, she needed a larger school-sized classroom to positively influence more students. Her accomplishments in the classroom were numerous, and she brings that same drive for improving student learning to her administrative role,” Ninth Grade Center Principal Justin Burrus states in the release. “If every principal in public education had an Assistant Principal like Mrs. Taylor helping them lead their schools, our schools, teachers, and most importantly our students, would undoubtedly be better for it.”

Taylor is a proud 2006 Frenship High School graduate who attended Frenship schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. After earning a Bachelor of Arts in English at Texas Tech University, she returned to her roots and began her educational career as a teacher at Frenship High School. In 2020, Taylor was named the Ninth Grade Center assistant principal, and she is currently in her 13th year in education, all at Frenship ISD.

“Frenship has been such a formative part of my life from kindergarten to now, and a lot has changed since I was five years old, but one thing remains constant — the people in Frenship ISD are the best around. Whether it be as a student, an English teacher, or an administrator, Frenship Nation has grown me, loved me, and inspired me to be better every day,” said Taylor.

Taylor is no stranger to the accolades. During her tenure as an educator, she has received many awards for her excellence in teaching and leadership including Frenship ISD Rookie of the Year during her first year in education, Frenship High School Teacher of the Year, Newton Excellence of Education Award, and more.

As the recipient of the TASSP 2024 Texas High School Assistant Principal of the Year, Taylor will be honored during the TASSP Summer Workshop held in Austin. She is now in the running for the National Assistant Principal of the Year.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Frenship's Kelsey Taylor named Texas HS Assistant Principal of Year