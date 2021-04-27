‘Frenzied’ Lumber Market Touches New Record Amid Wild Swings

(Bloomberg) -- The lumber market has clearly entered its “frenzied stage.”

Prices in Chicago rose to previously uncharted heights before plunging Tuesday. The wild swings -- which touched exchange limits in both directions -- are coming as peak home-building season in the U.S. clashes with a lumber supply chain that’s being dogged by everything from trucking delays to worker shortages. In other words, supplies of wood are uncertain at the worst possible time.

Lumber costs have already quadrupled in the past year, with the buzz even reaching TikTok feeds.

“We’re near the top of a cycle,” given how lumber has skyrocketed with such speed and magnitude, said Joshua Zaret, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “That’s where you start to see this frenzy.”

The pandemic has left Americans with a bigger-than-usual appetite to buy new homes and do renovations, and builders who need wood for spring construction are going to the futures market. They’re the ones pushing prices to new highs, said Brian Leonard, lumber analyst for RCM Alternatives in Chicago.

But there’s still such a thing as too expensive. In Chicago, lumber futures plunged from the record highs on Tuesday because buyers got sticker shock and fled.

“We needed to get to a price where the buying stopped,” said Mike Wisnefski, chief executive of MaterialsXchange in Chicago.

Along with nervous market participants, speculators with long positions may also have taken profits, contributing to the sudden price declines, said Stinson Dean, chief executive officer of Deacon Lumber Co.

The July futures contract rose by the $48 exchange limit to $1,334.60 per thousand board feet, an all-time high, before briefly falling by the same limit to $1,238.60 on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Prices were up 0.7% to $1,295.20 at 11:14 a.m. Chicago time.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.