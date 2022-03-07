Frequency of fentanyl run-ins poses new concern for Oklahoma County Jail Trust

The Oklahoma County Jail Trust is facing a new threat within the facility — the deadly narcotic fentanyl.

During a monthly update to trustees on Monday, Jail Administrator Greg Williamsacknowledged the deaths of two detainees that occurred in February. One of those deaths, that of Kyle Steven Shaw, was said to have been a suspected fentanyl overdose.

Williams said fentanyl is a growing concern at the jail, as it is across the state. Recently a woman was accused of being purposefully arrested in an attempt to smuggle the narcotic into the jail. Williams' said the amount of fentanyl carried was enough to kill the entire jail population.

"It's just kind of alarming to us and should be alarming to all," Williams said of the overall rise in fentanyl deaths. "We're making concerted efforts to again — educate staff, educate detainees — we're going to try to do what we can to interrupt this trend."

To curb the flow of contraband, Williams said the facility is considering a number of preventative measures. The trust took action on one measure, approving the purchase of a $200,000 body scanner that will allow for more efficient detection of contraband during the booking process.

The recent challenge with fentanyl comes as administrators feel like they have gotten control of COVID-19 in the jail.

Williams said there were no active COVID-19 cases at the jail for the second month in a row. He also noted changes to COVID-19 testing protocols, citing that it is no longer a requirement for detainees to be tested before going to court.

The trust approved an amendment to its contract with Turn Key Health Services for COVID-19 services, dropping the monthly fee from $25,283.33 to $12,391.66.

Williams also reported a program initiated to "fast track" release for those with bonds or agreed-upon conditions of release saw 58 people avoid spending unnecessary time in the jail. The Oklahoma County sheriff's office is working to expand the program by operating a similar system for walk-throughs, or simple charges that don't require being booked into the jail, on the first floor of the courthouse.

"We don't know if we're going to process 20 people a week or 60 people a day," Undersheriff Jim Anderson said.

Midwest City runs a similar program, charging $100 for the service, and when asked about the potential to charge for the service, the sheriff's office said it had no intention to do so.

"I strongly urge against charging. Right now most of the people in the jail are there as the result of the inability to pay a bond, and sometimes that's as little as $100," trustee Sue Ann Arnall said. "The disparity between those who have the means and those who don't has already become so great."

