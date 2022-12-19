Frequent customer slashes food truck worker after arguing over order, Oklahoma cops say

One in a pair of frequent customers slashed a food truck worker in the face after an argument over an order, according to Oklahoma authorities.

The Abu Omar Halal food truck was parked in Oklahoma City just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, the Oklahoma City Police Department said in a police report.

A man entered the food truck and began arguing with a worker inside, according to surveillance video viewed by police. “Parts of the video were difficult to understand due to the yelling,” police reported. The worker asked the man to get out of the truck, but he refused and began to shove the worker.

The worker picked up a knife and continued telling the man to get out, police said. Hearing the yelling, another man entered the food truck.

The worker set the knife down and tried pushing both men out of the truck, police said. A fistfight broke out between one of the men and the employee. The second man picked up the knife from the counter and slashed the employee in the forehead, police said.

The men then jumped out of the food truck, threw a container of food at the wounded employee and fled the scene, police said.

The employee was rushed to a hospital, officials said. No updates were provided on the victim’s condition.

The manager of the food truck witnessed the incident and identified the men as frequent customers, the report said.

No suspects have been arrested yet nor have charges been filed, but police described the incident as an aggravated assault.

13-year-old stabs younger brother with kitchen knife after an argument, Texas cops say

Argument over damaged microwave leaves one roommate dead, Arizona deputies say

Argument over damaged microwave leaves one roommate dead, Arizona deputies say