Frequent flier gets visit from APD SWAT

Sep. 6—ASHLAND — Valley View Road is a lane with middle- to upper-middle-class homes.

Some are big and some are small.

On Monday, Ashland Police had to go to one of the bigger houses — a ranch-style with swimming pool, a garage and a long driveway — and surround it with the SWAT.

Back in 2020, Herbert Moore — a convicted felon and no stranger to the law enforcement — used a portion of a $1.75 million settlement to buy the house.

Moore received the payout from the Boyd County Detention Center's insurance carrier after his brother Michael Moore died in custody.

While Moore's fiscal fortunes rose, so did his legal trouble, which dates back to 2003.

The SWAT surrounding his house was just the latest installment.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Moore on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement.

The charges relate to an Aug. 11 incident wherein Moore is accused of firing a shotgun at hallucinations.

On Monday, the SWAT rolled up to serve that indictment warrant, as well as a search warrant.

According to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley, the reason for the show of force at Moore's home was as a precaution.

"Due to the nature of his charges, we wanted to ensure the safety of our personnel and Mr. Moore," he said.

Police attempted to flush Moore out with "less than lethal chemicals," but they eventually had to go inside to get him, Kelley said.

"We were able to get take him into custody without incident," Kelley said.

According to a criminal citation filed Tuesday, officers found Moore hiding inside of a closet. After taking him into custody, a search turned up a Glock 9mm pistol, magazines, holsters and ammo underneath an ottoman in the living room, according to court records.

That discovery led to another charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.