Frequent Gainesville government critic Nathan Skop qualifies to run for circuit judge

John Henderson, The Gainesville Sun
·4 min read

Arguably the most outspoken critic of the Gainesville City Commission over the past decade has filed to run for a circuit court judge seat, which limits candidates from expressing their opinions on matters publicly.

For years, Nathan Skop, 55, a member of the Florida Bar and former state Public Service Commissioner, has expressed his opinions at city and county commission meetings on a wide range of topics. He has often vented his frustration numerous times in the same meeting for what he sometimes calls city leadership's "failed policies."

The seat Skop is seeking is the same one currently held by Eighth Circuit Court Judge Monica J. Brasington, who is not running re-election and has ruled on many city and county issues during her tenure.

On Monday, Skop said in a press release that “after much prayer and encouragement I am humbly seeking election to be your next Circuit Court judge.”

“I hope that voters will honor me with their support based upon our shared values, experience, and commitment to ensuring justice for all," he said.

Redistricting: Redistricting Gainesville has some in fear of unintended consequences for Black candidates

Development: Preliminary development plan calls for mixed-use project on Fort Clarke Boulevard west of I-75

New office: Gainesville considers creating ombudsman office to address residents' complaints

Skop is an attorney and has been a member of the Florida Bar for more than 15 years. He is a Florida Supreme Court certified civil mediator and has served as a guardian ad litem, according to the press release. He has degrees in law and aerospace engineering from the University of Florida and a Master of Business Administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

He was appointed to the state's Public Service Commission after graduation, where he conducted evidentiary hearings, ruling on motions, objections and issuing orders, he said.

"Every major newspaper in the state of Florida commended Commissioner Skop for his integrity, ethics, and qualifications while serving the state of Florida in the FPSC," Skop says in his release.

Circuit courts hear criminal and civil matters outside the jurisdiction of county courts.

Three others have qualified to run for Seat 12 in the Eighth Judicial Circuit, which represents Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union counties.

Those candidates are: Dan Weisman, a former prosecutor for the Attorney General's Office who now has a private practice in Gainesville that focuses on criminal and personal injury cases; AuBroncee Martin, who has been a public defender for 24 years; and Sean Brewer, who has served as an assistant state attorney and Alachua County's Felony Division Chief.

Skop has openly criticized the commission, until now

But what sets Skop apart is his frequent and vocal opposition to the city's policymaking and its leadership over the past decade.

On numerous occasions, he has spoken roughly a dozen times during the same meeting, discussed issues of fraud and openly called elected officials names during public meetings.

He has frequently criticized the Gainesville City Commission’s handling of Gainesville Regional Utilities — which has some of the highest rates in the state — and its dealings with the controversial biomass plant. Recently, he represented residents trying to stop a solar farm from being built near their neighborhood.

A day before he filed his paperwork, he criticized the commission at its April 21 meeting for how it was disbursing federal pandemic relief funding to nonprofits.

Nathan Skop speaks to the Gainesville City Commission on April 21, 2022 about nonprofit funding. The frequent outspoken local attorney has filed to run for a county circuit judge seat.
Nathan Skop speaks to the Gainesville City Commission on April 21, 2022 about nonprofit funding. The frequent outspoken local attorney has filed to run for a county circuit judge seat.

Now a candidate for circuit judge, Skop is limited on what he can say publicly.

Candidates and judges for circuit courts, which hear criminal and civil matters outside the jurisdiction of county courts, must be faithful to the law and "maintain professional competence in it, and shall not be swayed by partisan interests, public clamor," according to the Canon 7 of the Florida Code of Judicial Conduct.

The code states that all candidates shall "maintain the dignity appropriate to judicial office and act in a manner consistent with the impartiality, integrity, and independence of the judiciary."

Canon 7 also prohibits a candidate for judicial office from making statements that commit the candidate regarding cases, controversies or issues likely to come before the court. And Skop, like many concerned citizens, has argued that he wants good government with better fiscal controls.

Nothing in the code, however, prevents candidates from speaking publicly at meetings or correcting false statements made about them.

Skop said Monday that he had no comment on how the code ties into his past public statements and only provided what was issued in his press release.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Attorney Nathan Skop joins race for Alachua County circuit judge seat

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FDA to Lower Amount of Lead in Kids' Fruit Juices After Report Finds 'Concerning' Levels

    The FDA's plans could see a 46% reduction in exposure to lead from apple juice and 19% reduction from all other juices

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Trump's Screw Up Of J.D. Vance's Name Was No Accident, Says Newsmax Host

    He was "hedging his bets," said John Bachman after Trump touted candidate [Josh] Mandel instead of Vance at a political rally.

  • George Conway Mocks Trump By Throwing His Own Brand Of Attack At Him

    The former president forgot the name of someone he endorsed for the Senate, earning a jibe from the conservative attorney.

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d

  • Susan Collins Told American Women to Trust Her to Protect Roe. She Lied.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe one person most responsible for the looming loss of abortion rights—aside from the president who appointed three anti-Roe justices—is Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who in October of 2018 became the 50th and deciding vote in the Senate for Brett Kavanaugh. He would not have been confirmed if it weren’t for Collins, who wanted women to believe as she did that he would keep his word to her.He did not.Maybe his fingers were crosse

  • Ukraine Spy Boss Declares War Will End in Putin’s Death

    (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)The only way Russia’s war in Ukraine ends is with Russian President Vladimir Putin dead, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s top military spy, said Monday.“Leaving him a way to retreat is one of the strategies, but it is almost unrealistic,” Budanov said when asked if Putin could end this war alive. “He is a war criminal for the whole world. This is his end, he drove himself into a dead end.”“Don't worry, Ukraine will win,” Budanov said, speaking during an intervie

  • Russia will face a coup after Putin's defeat in Ukraine, says interior minister's adviser

    The scenario of Russia losing the war in Ukraine and dictator Vladimir Putin being brought to trial is absolutely realistic, adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, Viktor Andrusiv, told Radio NV on April 1.

  • Trump Lawyers Tried to Hide His Bizarre, Fruity Testimony

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a transcript leaked last week of former President Donald Trump decrying “very dangerous” fruits he feared protesters might throw at him, Trump’s legal team sprang into action.New emails show that Trump’s lawyers were so bothered by the deposition becoming public that they actually tried to un-make it public.Even after The Daily Beast published a story about Trump expressing bizarre concerns about people hurling “pineapples, tomatoe

  • Supreme Court opinion drafts do not leak. Abortion may be at risk but so is court's sanctity.

    The leak itself could prompt hesitant justices to reconsider such a history-altering decision. After all, that was the point of the leak, wasn’t it?

  • Woman shot teen in the face during road rage incident, then went to get nails done, judge says

    “That makes me think she had no remorse.”

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Remains Of Ex-NFL Player’s Girlfriend, Who Was Missing For Year, Positively Identified

    Human remains found in Texas late last year have been positively identified as belonging to the missing girlfriend of former San Francisco 49ers tight end Kevin Ware Jr. The remains, which were discovered outside Houston in December, were positively identified as Taylor Pomaski’s over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences made the official determination on Saturday. An official cause or manner of death hasn’t bee

  • Resistance growing in Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine, says General Staff

    The Ukrainian resistance movement isactively growing and developing in areas of Ukraine currently under Russian occupation, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a post on Facebook on May 3.

  • Authorities issue warrant for Alabama corrections officer who disappeared with inmate: What we know

    The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information on escaped inmate Casey Cole White and corrections officer Vicky White.

  • Philippines' Marcos keeps big lead in poll on presidential race

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr has maintained his wide lead in the Philippines presidential election race in a new survey released on Monday, but some political observers say the game may not be over for closest rival Leni Robredo. Support for Marcos, the son and namesake of the ousted dictator who ruled the Philippines for two decades, remained at 56% ahead of next week's ballot, while Robredo, the incumbent vice president, slipped to 23% from 24% a month ago in the Pulse Asia surveys. Multi world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and Manila mayor Francisco Domagoso had 7% and 4% support respectively.

  • 3-year-old slept on sidewalk at 1 a.m. while mom visited nightclub, Florida cops say

    A security guard patrolling an apartment community found the child, officials say.

  • Man Found Guilty Of Pregnant Wife's Beating Death After Argument Over His Extramarital Affairs

    A Missouri man has been found guilty of beating his pregnant wife to death following an argument about his extramarital affairs. Beau Rothwell, 31, was found guilty on Thursday for the killing of Jennifer Rothwell, 28, according to a statement from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney. During the three-day trial, Rothwell admitted in court that he hit Jennifer once in the head with a mallet while in a “red haze” at their Creve Couer, Missouri, home on Nov. 11, 2019. Rothwell claimed he hit

  • Arizona GOP Senate frontrunner loses lead amid air assault

    Trump has criticized state Attorney General Mark Brnovich for declining to overturn the 2020 election results.

  • Tapped Calls Expose Russia’s Heinous Treatment of Own Dead Troops

    (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)Russian authorities are transporting the dead bodies of Russia’s fallen soldiers from Ukraine back to Russia in “small batches” in the dead of night in an attempt to conceal just how many Russian troops are dying in Ukraine, according to intelligence shared by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).The intelligence—intercepted calls between Russian troops the SBU said it picked up in the Zaporozhye region—suggests that Russia is also transporting t