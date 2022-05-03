Frequent Gainesville government critic Nathan Skop qualifies to run for circuit judge

Arguably the most outspoken critic of the Gainesville City Commission over the past decade has filed to run for a circuit court judge seat, which limits candidates from expressing their opinions on matters publicly.

For years, Nathan Skop, 55, a member of the Florida Bar and former state Public Service Commissioner, has expressed his opinions at city and county commission meetings on a wide range of topics. He has often vented his frustration numerous times in the same meeting for what he sometimes calls city leadership's "failed policies."

The seat Skop is seeking is the same one currently held by Eighth Circuit Court Judge Monica J. Brasington, who is not running re-election and has ruled on many city and county issues during her tenure.

On Monday, Skop said in a press release that “after much prayer and encouragement I am humbly seeking election to be your next Circuit Court judge.”

“I hope that voters will honor me with their support based upon our shared values, experience, and commitment to ensuring justice for all," he said.

Skop is an attorney and has been a member of the Florida Bar for more than 15 years. He is a Florida Supreme Court certified civil mediator and has served as a guardian ad litem, according to the press release. He has degrees in law and aerospace engineering from the University of Florida and a Master of Business Administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

He was appointed to the state's Public Service Commission after graduation, where he conducted evidentiary hearings, ruling on motions, objections and issuing orders, he said.

"Every major newspaper in the state of Florida commended Commissioner Skop for his integrity, ethics, and qualifications while serving the state of Florida in the FPSC," Skop says in his release.

Circuit courts hear criminal and civil matters outside the jurisdiction of county courts.

Three others have qualified to run for Seat 12 in the Eighth Judicial Circuit, which represents Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union counties.

Those candidates are: Dan Weisman, a former prosecutor for the Attorney General's Office who now has a private practice in Gainesville that focuses on criminal and personal injury cases; AuBroncee Martin, who has been a public defender for 24 years; and Sean Brewer, who has served as an assistant state attorney and Alachua County's Felony Division Chief.

Skop has openly criticized the commission, until now

But what sets Skop apart is his frequent and vocal opposition to the city's policymaking and its leadership over the past decade.

On numerous occasions, he has spoken roughly a dozen times during the same meeting, discussed issues of fraud and openly called elected officials names during public meetings.

He has frequently criticized the Gainesville City Commission’s handling of Gainesville Regional Utilities — which has some of the highest rates in the state — and its dealings with the controversial biomass plant. Recently, he represented residents trying to stop a solar farm from being built near their neighborhood.

A day before he filed his paperwork, he criticized the commission at its April 21 meeting for how it was disbursing federal pandemic relief funding to nonprofits.

Nathan Skop speaks to the Gainesville City Commission on April 21, 2022 about nonprofit funding. The frequent outspoken local attorney has filed to run for a county circuit judge seat.

Now a candidate for circuit judge, Skop is limited on what he can say publicly.

Candidates and judges for circuit courts, which hear criminal and civil matters outside the jurisdiction of county courts, must be faithful to the law and "maintain professional competence in it, and shall not be swayed by partisan interests, public clamor," according to the Canon 7 of the Florida Code of Judicial Conduct.

The code states that all candidates shall "maintain the dignity appropriate to judicial office and act in a manner consistent with the impartiality, integrity, and independence of the judiciary."

Canon 7 also prohibits a candidate for judicial office from making statements that commit the candidate regarding cases, controversies or issues likely to come before the court. And Skop, like many concerned citizens, has argued that he wants good government with better fiscal controls.

Nothing in the code, however, prevents candidates from speaking publicly at meetings or correcting false statements made about them.

Skop said Monday that he had no comment on how the code ties into his past public statements and only provided what was issued in his press release.

