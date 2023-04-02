Frequent reader of Greene County food inspections? Here's what inspectors want you to know

Eric Marcol wants the public to know food inspections are meant to keep people safe, not to punish establishments.

Marcol has been with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department since 2006 and is a program coordinator leading the 11-person team of food inspectors in the health department's environmental services division.

Food inspections take place at local establishments one to three times a year, depending on the type of food served, the population served, difficulty of food preparation and past history. As of March 2023, there are 1,683 licensed food establishments in Greene County.

Food inspectors don't like having to suspend licenses

Marcol emphasized that his team works hard to build partnerships with the establishments they inspect.

"I feel that we gain compliance through education and building rapport. Going into a food establishment and shaking our finger — that stereotype that (inspectors) are going to go in and tell them they’re doing something wrong; I don’t like it. I want food establishments to see us as a resource," Marcol said.

So when a violation presents an imminent health hazard, like a lack of hot water or equipment causing temperature issues, Marcol's team will encourage establishments to close temporarily. If the establishment resists, then they will suspend the license, usually for 24 hours.

"We don’t like doing it, because it’s not fun for both parties. We don’t like to see businesses down like that; we want to help them succeed," Marcol said.

When repeated violations occur, and things aren't improving, the department might suspend a license for longer, such as 48 hours. During those closures, the health department will try to work with the establishment to address the problems.

"In my 18 years, I don’t know that I’ve seen a permanent closure. It isn’t our position, our stance, to want to close someone permanently. We want to work with them,” Marcol said.

Risk control plans and compliance checks help restaurants and inspectors work together

Readers who follow the food inspection reports may notice that establishments are sometimes put on risk control plans or have compliance checks.

A risk control plan is implemented when a place has three of the same priority violations in a row, in an effort to help a restaurant create "a new habit that keeps the food safe and our customers safe." A priority violation is one that impacts the safety of the food.

The inspector will show where the violation was cited previously, and then identify the risk associated with the violation, what needs to happen to keep food safe, and how an establishment can accomplish that goal, like monitoring temperatures regularly or checking the sanitizer concentration.

If something isn't working for an establishment, though, Marcol said his team tries to be flexible, and help come up with a different way to implement that safety measure.

"We want to work with them in a way that is feasible, that they can follow through on," Marcol said.

A compliance check is a visit that, rather than inspecting the establishment from top to bottom, just looks at whether the risk plan is being followed.

"The idea there is we create a new habit and no longer have to worry about that priority violation. After a couple checks that to show they have created the new habit, then we take them off the risk control plan," Marcol said. "And it’s back to routine business."

The team works to overcome language barriers

Part of Marcol and his team's job is to provide education to managers and owners, and provide establishments with posters and handouts that cue employees to practice safe food preparation and proper hygiene. In addition to offering those resources in English, the department also offers them in the languages they see most often spoken in kitchens.

The department also uses a video-chat interpretation service when language barriers may be at play, allowing staff to communicate effectively with inspectors.

"It’s tough because a big thing for us is to build a good rapport with our establishments and make sure they see us as a resource rather than a harsh regulatory authority," Marcol said. "We want them to feel comfortable with our presence. Sometimes, when there’s a language barrier, there’s the possibility (the food inspectors) may be seen in the wrong light. So having those resources available to us helps foster that relationship."

Each inspection is a snapshot of one moment in time

Marcol's 11-person team tries to vary when they visit establishments, in order to see how how different staff function or how they handle things during lunch or dinner rush. Sometimes that means encountering new employees being trained, or a restaurant dealing with an unexpected problem.

"We try to do our inspections at different times each time so we get to see different processes of the establishments. For us to really help them, it’s about seeing all the aspects of the operation," Marcol said.

One report alone is snapshot of how that kitchen was doing at that moment in time. And while the reports show what violations happened and the corrective measures taken, "you don’t see my team working with the managers, building a relationship, and getting on good terms with them and understanding 'this person is here to help me,'" Marcol said.

Marcol encouraged people looking at the inspection reports to remember that a single report isn't necessarily representative of how the restaurant functions normally.

"People may take the wrong thoughts toward an establishment on one inspection," Marcol said. "I mean, we’ve all had bad days."

Susan Szuch is the health and public policy reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter @szuchsm. Story idea? Email her at sszuch@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Greene County food inspector wants to be resource to local restaurants