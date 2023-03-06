Frequentis (ETR:FQT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €0.22

Frequentis AG's (ETR:FQT) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 7th of June to €0.22, with investors receiving 10.0% more than last year's €0.20. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.6%, which is below the industry average.

Frequentis' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Frequentis' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 27.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 11%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Frequentis Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.15 in 2020 to the most recent total annual payment of €0.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, Frequentis has only grown its earnings per share at 4.9% per annum over the past three years. While growth may be thin on the ground, Frequentis could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Frequentis that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

