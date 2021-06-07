Frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, answered

Here are some answers to your booster shot questions. Francis Scialabba

So you've got your vaccination card nicely laminated and hanging on your office wall. Should you make room for another one? Here are some answers to your booster shot questions...

Will I need to get a booster shot for COVID-19? Probably, but scientists aren't sure when because we don't know enough yet about the length of immunity conferred by vaccines. However, Dr. Peter Marks of the FDA told CNN that vaccinated people likely won't need a booster shot within a year of receiving their initial doses.

If I got the Moderna vaccine, do I need to get a Moderna booster shot? Likely not, though studies are progressing to make sure vaccine mashups are safe. Experts tell the NYT mix-and-matching vaccines is a "tried and true concept from before COVID."

Are any countries giving booster shots right now? Yes, the Mideast nation of Bahrain is administering shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to some people who received China's Sinopharm vaccine. Bahrain is confronting a surge in infections despite having a top-tier immunization rate (important note: The government said 90% of new infections were from people who haven't been vaccinated at all).

