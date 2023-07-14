Fresenius Medical shareholders approve change in legal form

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care said on Friday that shareholders voted with a 99.88% majority in favour of a change that will simplify its governance and make parent Fresenius SE a regular minority shareholder.

The vote to become a regular stock corporation and to abolish the legal form of KGaA was held at a extraordinary shareholder meeting of the Germany-based dialysis provider.

The reorganisation was initiated by Michael Sen, the CEO of parent group Fresenius, which will become a regular minority shareholder with a 32% stake.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Louise Heavens)