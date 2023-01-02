Fresenius SE KGaA (ETR:FRE) shareholders have endured a 57% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:FRE) share price up 20% in a single quarter. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. Indeed, the share price is down 61% in the period. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Looking back five years, both Fresenius SE KGaA's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 1.9% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 17% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The low P/E ratio of 9.15 further reflects this reticence.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Fresenius SE KGaA, it has a TSR of -57% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, Fresenius SE KGaA shareholders did even worse, losing 24% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Fresenius SE KGaA .

