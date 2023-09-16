Fresh, new bakery brings traditional bread making to Sarasota near Siesta Drive

Breadmaker Brad Rutledge, 28, can make more than 500 breads a day at the new Bread Bandits located in the shopping plaza at Siesta Drive and South Osprey Avenue in Sarasota.

SARASOTA — Situated in a quiet corner of the shopping plaza near the intersection of Siesta Drive and South Osprey Avenue, two Toronto natives and bread makers are kneading their way into the kitchens of Sarasota residents and restaurants via their new bakery, Bread Bandits.

The aromas from the stone oven and remnants of wheat flour greet customers inside the 2,000-square-foot bakery, less than a 10-minute drive southwest of downtown Sarasota, where owners and business partners Jules Thuet and Brad Rutledge are quickly making a name for themselves after the grand opening of their bakery on Sept. 7.

A steady stream of customers visited the bakery to inquire about the different styles of available bread while nibbling on hefty samples of Rutledge's freshly baked, raisin-filled challah bread laid out for the day's patrons near the checkout counter.

The duo, who relocated to Sarasota from Toronto during the global pandemic, brought the idea of opening a bakery to the table in summer 2022. Prior to their brick-and-mortar bakery and storefront, Rutledge and Thuet tested the local market by hosting pop-up events in Sarasota's Gulf Gate neighborhood to build a following and customer base while refining their bakery plans and menu.

Even before the first bite, it's easy to not only taste the difference but to feel the craftsmanship and artistry in every loaf at Bread Bandits.

Tradition baked into Bread Bandits

Jules Thuet is a sixth-generation baker who learned his skills from his French grandfather as a child. Like many family trades, the traditional, European-style breadmaking process has been passed down to the bakery owners from one generation to another.

A chance encounter at their local school baking class led Rutledge to join the Thuet family's old Toronto bakery, Petit Thuet, and he began breadmaking alongside Thuet when he was 14. Rutledge served as head baker with the Thuets for six years before moving to another Toronto bakery.

"He started helping and his bread looked so good," Thuet said of Rutledge. "The teachers were even like, 'You don't need to go to math class, come make the bread.' And he hasn't stopped ever since."

Most days, breadmaker Rutledge, 28, can be found elbow deep in the dough room feeding and tending to Bread Bandits’ live yeast — the foundation and the key to making proper European-style bread. Though the breadmakers hardly needed the practice in a new city, Rutledge said the daily challenges of creating fresh bread are what he enjoys most about his work.

"Every day is a completely different challenge. It changes so much depending on humidity, temperature, flour," Rutledge said. "You can be using the exact same ingredients, but it can come out a completely different loaf every time. It's a tricky thing to navigate but it's a fun learning curve."

Thuet refers to Rutledge as the ‘Michael Jordan’ of bread.

“He has been baking bread most of his life,” Thuet explained. “It’s kind of a dying art so the bakery is another reason we are really proud to do this in this community.”

Focus on ingredients

Rutledge laughs off the moniker saying he's simply a "breadmaker."

"It's basically the only job I've ever had my whole life," Rutledge explained.

Each day, Bread Bandits bakes and sells handcrafted sourdoughs, rye, baguettes, pastries, and other naturally leavened bread.

Of opening the store, Thuet said: "I really fell in love and noticed that it was lacking the quality of bread that you know they deserve. We knew that it could be done. So, we said, why not? We love the people, the city is beautiful, and we know we can provide quality bread."

Thuet and Rutledge hope to tell consumers more about the ingredients and the science behind the components in breadmaking, specifically gluten, contending that what can make people ill are "the crappy ingredients that are being used, the bleached flour ... mixed flour" that he said "many countries ban."

"Eating that would make anyone feel bad. No one makes their own bread anymore, but we still want to give people that bread that our grandparents and their parents and their parents ate. That's what we're used to and that's what we are baking here."

Bread Bandits bakery is at 3546 S Osprey Ave. in Sarasota. Bread and other fresh products are baked daily and the bakery is open 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., or until sold out.

Customers can also find Bread Bandits at Sunday Siesta Key Farmers Market (8 a.m. - noon) and Tuesday - Saturday at the Gulf Gate Farmers Market Pop-Up at 6609 Superior Ave (8 a.m. - 2 p.m.) or at select local restaurants like Hamlet's Eatery at the Bazaar on Lime Market near Downtown Sarasota.

To place a specialty or custom order with Bread Bandits visit https://www.breadbandits.com/order. To inquire about wholesale ordering call 941-413-5122.

