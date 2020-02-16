Fresh blanket of snow forecast for snow-weary northern tier of the US

Another wave of snow will target the northern tier of the United States, bringing nuisance snow for the start of the week.

The same storm will first take aim at the Rockies, whitening the ground from Salt Lake City to Denver into Monday and producing upwards of a foot of snow in the highest elevations of central Colorado. Then the storm will shift north, aiming for the northern Plains.

"As many storms have done so far this winter, the snow will spread from northern Minnesota through northern New England," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

A blanket of fresh snow will sweep across the region from early Monday through Tuesday.

Wisconsin and Michigan can expect the steadiest, heaviest snow of the storm Monday afternoon and night, although some lake-effect snow could linger into Tuesday.

Farther east, the steadiest snow in places like Ottawa and Montreal will wait for Tuesday.

The storm will intensify as it stretches over the northern Great Lakes and moves into southern Ontario and Quebec, leading to higher snowfall totals.

A swath of 3-6 inches of snow is expected from northern Wisconsin to northern Maine, with a zone of more than half a foot (15 cm) in southern Canada. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 16 inches (40 centimeters) is projected somewhere in that region.

This is more than enough snow to cause slippery road conditions, and perhaps even lead to school delays or early dismissals.

Snow-related travel disruptions will be most likely in cities like Minneapolis; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Burlington, Vermont, both on the roads and in the air.

Locations in this season's worn winter storm path, like Minneapolis and Burlington, Vermont, have recorded 40.9 inches and 58.8 inches of snow, respectively, since Nov. 1, which right around normal.

The moon rises over a beautiful field around sunset in rural Ottawa, Canada on February 8, 2020 (Photo/@averagerunnerk).

Meanwhile, those hopeful for snow across the Interstate-80 corridor from New Jersey to Iowa, will once again miss out on the snow, like they have so far this season.

Cities like Indianapolis, Columbus, Ohio, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, are running well below their average snowfall, totaling 11 inches or less since Dec. 1.

Instead, these areas will be receiving another dose of rain showers which will extend southward to the flood-ravaged Deep South.

Behind both the snow and the rain farther south, cold air is expected to sweep into this region by the middle of the week. The rapid drop in temperature could lead to areas of black ice in lingering wet areas and help to keep any snow that falls around longer.

