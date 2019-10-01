Fresh clashes in Indonesia as protesters adopt 'Hong Kong-style' tactics in fight for rights

Indonesian police fired tear gas in central Jakarta on Monday after a new round of protests against controversial legal reforms descended into running street battles.

Several thousand students and activists had gathered near the parliament to rally against a new law which they say will undermine anti-corruption efforts, and a draconian draft penal code that would outlaw sex outside of marriage as well as severely curbing civil liberties and freedom of speech.

Some 20,000 police and military personnel were deployed to the capital to maintain security but chaos ensued when cars were trapped and a subway was closed as officers used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Last week saw some of the biggest rallies since 1998 when student protests fuelled unrest that led to the fall of former President Suharto, and Indonesian students have increasingly begun to adopt the tactics of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrators in their cry for greater rights.

Do not give up. Hongkongers will stand with you. Fight for justice and freedom together. Be safe and careful. #indonesia#Standwithindonesiahttps://t.co/AM3f2QqnhV — Freehk���� (@Carmen_wu_elf) September 28, 2019

Ahead of major nationwide protests, a video of “Tips from Hong Kong” translated into Bahasa, and which explains how to deal with tear gas and riot police, went viral, reported Reuters.

Other posts shared translated advice on what equipment to bring to protests. Indonesia also appears to have embraced Hong Kong’s use of social media to help coordinate its leaderless movement.

Hashtags, including #ReformasiDikorupsi (#reformcorrupted), and #LogistikAksi (#logisticalaction) have been used, alongside a Twitter account that tracks the protests, @AksiLangsung (direct action), to crowdsource for medical help and supplies, and amplify the movement’s message.

Indonesian journalist Veby Mega Indah is treated by medics after she is struck in the face by a projectile fired by the Hong Kong police Credit: Local Press HK/Reuters More

Hong Kong protesters, now in their 18th week of demonstrations against Beijing’s rule, have sent messages of support and advice through social media, creating their own #StandWithIndonesia hashtag.

“Do not give up. Hongkongers will stand with you. Fight for justice and freedom together,” urged one Hong Kong Twitter account. Another warned: “Plz brace for state propaganda!,” while one advised using English to attract international attention.

As videos of Indonesian riot police deploying tear gas began to flood Twitter, Hong Kongers, now experienced with crowd control measures, condemned the use of force. “The insanity can become infectious..be safe Indonesian friends,” said one supporter, @RaptorBuzz.

Indonesian riot police clash with protesters in Medan, northern Sumatra Credit: Antara Foto/Reuters More