Fresh Coal Crisis Looms in India as Miner Adds Curbs

Rajesh Kumar Singh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A coal supply crisis is brewing in India for a second year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Coal India Ltd. is restricting deliveries to industrial consumers to prioritize power plants, with fuel stockpiles already below target levels and the country heading into a traditional summer demand peak.

The state-owned miner limited daily supplies to non-power sector users to 275,000 tons, according to an internal letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s about 17% lower than recent average daily volumes.

Limited availability of railway carriages means the producer has also asked production hubs to use trucks, rather than trains, to transport the majority of fuel to industrial customers, which is likely to slow down deliveries.

Coal India didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some aluminum producers -- typically among the country’s largest electricity users -- paid a 450% premium for domestic coal in March, according to the Aluminium Association of India. Smelters are anxious about supplies after suffering curbs on deliveries during last year’s energy crunch, and with elevated prices of seaborne coal making imports too expensive.

Stockpiles at power plants fell Sunday to about 25.2 million tons, well short of a 45 million ton target set by India’s coal ministry.

Freight capacity is being hampered by delays to the construction of two new rail lines that will be used for carrying goods. Those railroads are now expected to be completed in the current financial year, while the operator has issued a tender to buy 100,000 more wagons to address limited supply of the carriages, according to Gaurav Krishna Bansal, an executive director at Indian Railways.

A single railway carriage, called a rake, can carry 4,000 tons of coal, while a truck can typically deliver about 25 tons.

“Asking buyers to carry coal for hundreds of kilometers by road is as good as not giving them any supplies,” said Rajiv Agrawal, secretary general at the Indian Captive Power Producers Association, which represents industrial consumers with their own power plants. “Carrying coal in trucks is an extremely inefficient, costly and polluting option.”

(Corrects attribution in 8th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stocks fall, following Wall Street gains as oil prices rise

    Shares fell Tuesday in Asia and oil prices advanced after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street. Trading was light with many regional markets including those in China closed for holidays.

  • Some Merced residents caution against expanding north. Here’s why leaders say they must

    “It is simply just poor planning for our city to be stretched,” said one concerned resident.

  • Advent, Centerbridge Near Improved Aareal Bank Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Advent International and Centerbridge Partners are preparing a fresh bid for Aareal Bank AG at a 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) valuation just weeks after failing to take over the German real estate lender.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Find

  • Australia Signals Hawkish Tack on Rates Amid Price Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Australia’s central bank opened the door to earlier interest-r

  • Vietnam Police Detain Ex-Bamboo Air Chairman’s Aide in Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam police detained the aide to Bamboo Airways former Chairman Trinh Van Quyet as part of a widening probe in alleged stock manipulation at real estate developer FLC Group, which he founded.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avo

  • Russian inflation expected to spike due to new US sanctions

    Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., discusses how the United States sanctions against Russia will impact the Russian economy and war efforts.

  • Canada’s Kinross Gold Exits Russia With $680 Million Highland Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Kinross Gold Corp. agreed to sell its Russian assets to a company controlled by mining magnate Vladislav Sviblov for $680 million, keeping a pledge to exit the country after the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksElon Musk Takes

  • Largest Darknet Market Shut Down by U.S., German Authorities

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. and German officials have seized what they described as the world’s largest and most prominent darknet market, which traffics in illicit goods and services.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthThe Hydra Ma

  • For Twitter’s newest board member, an edit button is no joke

    Twitter's appointment of Elon Musk to its board could have dramatic consequences for the platform.

  • Twitter to name top shareholder Musk to board

    STORY: Twitter will name top shareholder Elon Musk to its board, the tech giant announced Tuesday (April 5).It comes a day after the Tesla CEO disclosed a 9.2% stake in the social media company, worth about $3 billion.Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said Musk was a passionate believer and intense critic of the service - and added he will make the boardroom stronger in the long-term.Musk in response, said he was looking forward to working with the company.The appointment may temporarily block chances of an immediate takeover bid from Musk, which some analysts and investors had speculated about.The company said Musk cannot own more than 14.9% of Twitter's common stock either as an individual shareholder or as a member of a group as long as he is the director of Twitter.On Monday (April 4) it was revealed Musk owned 73.5 million Twitter shares.He will serve as a Class II director with the term due to expire at Twitter's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.Twitter shares surged 6% in trading before the opening bell, after closing up over 27% on Monday.Musk's sudden elevation at Twitter comes weeks after he had said he was looking into building a new social media platform.The Tesla boss regularly Tweets and has more than 80 million followers on the site.

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • Amplats CEO says carmakers looking for palladium after Russia sanctions

    South Africa's Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has received enquiries from manufacturers and carmakers seeking palladium in the wake of Western sanctions on top producer Russia, CEO Natascha Viljoen said on Wednesday. Palladium users with no existing contracts with the company have contacted Amplats about "potential alternative sources of palladium", Viljoen told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the PGMs Industry Day, a platinum group metals (PGMs) mining conference in Johannesburg.

  • British firm plans to invest $100 million in Zambia mine expansion

    Britain's Moxico Resources plans to invest $100 million to expand its majority-owned Mimbula copper mine in Zambia, UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said on Wednesday. The investment will create new jobs and increased tax revenues for Zambia's government, Ford said in a statement released by the British High Commission in Zambia while she was on a visit to the country. Ford was visiting Zambia to launch a new investment model, which she said marked a key moment for Britain's financing of private sector growth and infrastructure across Africa.

  • Barksdale Receives Drill Approvals at San Antonio

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Forest Service ("USFS") has approved Barksdale's proposed drill program at the 100% owned San Antonio copper project in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. This is the first drill approval received by Barksdale on USFS administered mining claims in the Patagonia district, where the Company controls a ...

  • Marathon Digital Announces Move Away from Coal-Powered Mining Site

    Marathon Digital Holdings makes its move away from non-carbon neutral power sources in line with its goal to be carbon-neutral by the end of this year.