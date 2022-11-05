Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.15

The board of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 9th of December, with investors receiving $0.15 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Fresh Del Monte Produce's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Fresh Del Monte Produce's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 24.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.40 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Fresh Del Monte Produce's earnings per share has shrunk at 12% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Fresh Del Monte Produce has been making. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Fresh Del Monte Produce that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

