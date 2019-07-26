Is Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Fresh Del Monte Produce Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Fresh Del Monte Produce had US$717.3m of debt in March 2019, down from US$794.7m, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$21.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$695.4m.

How Strong Is Fresh Del Monte Produce's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Fresh Del Monte Produce had liabilities of US$620.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.09b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$21.9m in cash and US$477.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.21b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$1.27b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Fresh Del Monte Produce's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 2.5 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Worse, Fresh Del Monte Produce's EBIT was down 61% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Fresh Del Monte Produce's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.