Fresh eruptions at the Cumbre Vieja volcano two months after it sprang to life

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands, has been erupting since mid-September, and recently the volcano's violent eruptions have sent lava pouring into the Atlantic ocean, causing a large area of volcanic rock to rise from the sea. A stream of molten lava that reached the Atlantic Ocean during the second week of November created a platform-like figure out of volcanic rock in the water. The rock reached a popular local surf spot, Los Guirres beach. A scientist watches