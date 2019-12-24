Fresh Evidence in Hand, Schumer Demands More Emails and Documents

Linda Emerick, of Parkton, Md., holds a copy of the Constitution, which she always carries with her, while attending a rally in support of impeaching President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (Alyssa Schukar/The New York Times)

Sen. Chuck Schumer said Monday that newly released emails showing that military aid to Ukraine was suspended 90 minutes after President Donald Trump demanded “a favor” from Ukraine’s president were “explosive.” They strengthened, he said, Democratic demands for far more internal administration documents before Trump’s impeachment trial.

The emails, made public over the weekend, included one from a White House budget office aide, Michael Duffey, telling Pentagon officials to keep quiet “given the sensitive nature of the request.”

The timing of the email — just an hour and a half after Trump raised investigations of his Democratic rivals with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine — added an element to Democrats’ contentions that they say become clearer with every new release of evidence: Trump abused the power of his office to solicit Ukraine to help him win reelection in 2020.

“What happened over the weekend has only bolstered the case that documents should be produced and witnesses testify,” Schumer of New York, the Senate Democratic leader, said at a news conference, referring to the emails released to the Center for Public Integrity.

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, showed no sign that he would comply with Schumer’s request. Still, Schumer clearly believed that the new emails gave Democrats momentum to present evidence in the trial that the House did not have when it charged Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors.

In a letter to his Senate colleagues, Schumer laid out a long list of records that Democrats would like to see, including internal emails and documents from the White House, the State Department and the Office of Management and Budget relating to the president’s effort to press Ukraine’s leader to investigate Trump’s political rivals.

In the House on Monday, Democrats indicated that a broader investigation into Trump was not over. The House’s counsel, Douglas Letter, raised the prospect of a second impeachment if new evidence emerged that Trump had tried to obstruct justice. His argument was contained in an appeals court filing as part of the Democrats’ effort to press the case that they still needed the testimony of Donald McGahn, the former White House counsel.

“If McGahn’s testimony produces new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the articles approved by the House,” Letter wrote, the House Judiciary Committee “will proceed accordingly — including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment.”

The actions in the House and the Senate may deepen the partisan impasse over Trump’s trial. If Schumer saw his document request as increasing pressure on McConnell to negotiate over the format of the proceedings, the majority leader appeared unswayed.

“Do you think Chuck Schumer is impartial?” McConnell asked during an appearance Monday morning on “Fox & Friends.” He went on: “So let’s quit the charade. This is a political exercise.”

With lawmakers at home in their districts for a two-week holiday recess, Trump’s trial is in limbo. The House voted almost entirely along party lines last week to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with the Ukraine matter.

For a trial to begin, the House must transmit the charges contained in the articles of impeachment to the Senate. But with McConnell coordinating trial planning with the White House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is withholding the articles, she has said, until she gets some assurance that the proceedings will be fair.

In his “Fox & Friends” appearance, McConnell called Pelosi’s decision to withhold the articles “absurd.” He predicted that she would ultimately back down. “I can’t imagine what purpose is served by her holding on to the papers, so sooner or later I’m assuming she will send them over,” he said.

McConnell is also unlikely to agree to Schumer’s demand for documents. He has already rejected Schumer’s request for testimony from four White House officials: John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser; Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff; Robert Blair, Mulvaney’s senior adviser; and Duffey, the official with the Office of Management and Budget.