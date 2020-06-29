Fresh Express Expands Salad Recall

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Fresh Express announced an expansion of a recall that originally included bagged salads produced by the company and sold under the Aldi, Hy-vee, Jewel-Osco, and Walmart store brands in states in the Midwest. Fresh Express is now recalling its own brand of bagged salads from stores across the U.S., as well as a number of other supermarket brands.

All of the recalled products contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots and are produced at the Fresh Express' Streamwood, Illinois, facility.

These products are linked to an outbreak of illnesses due to infection with cyclospora parasite, which has sickened more than 200 people in the Midwest.



The products were shipped to stores between June 6 and June 26, and have “Best By” dates through July 14.

Iceberg lettuce, carrots, and red cabbage are found in several Fresh Express bagged coleslaws, salads, and salad kits; more than 30 branded products are part of the recall. In addition to Aldi, Hy-vee, Jewel-Osco, and Walmart, store brands involved are Giant Eagle and Shoprite. (For a full list, download the PDF.)

The products were shipped to stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

The company says the affected bagged salad products—both brand name and store brand— are clearly marked with the letter “Z” at the beginning of the product code, which is located on the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package. Those products containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and/or carrots and displaying the Product Code Z178, or a lower “Z” number, are recalled. No other Fresh Express products have been recalled.

The cyclospora parasite causes an illness known as cyclosporiasis. The symptoms are frequent bowel movements and/or watery, even explosive, diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as appetite loss, stomach cramps, nausea, and fatigue. These symptoms can last a few days to a month or longer.

The Food and Drug Administration is conducting an inspection at the Streamwood Fresh Express plant. Barbara Hines, a spokesperson for Fresh Express says the company has temporarily suspended production of salads with iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots at this plant.

The Details

Products recalled: Fresh Express bagged salads containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots, both branded and private label, produced at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois, facility.

• Fresh Express salads containing these ingredients with product code Z178 or lower. The product code is located in the upper right-hand corner on the front of the package. The "Use by or Before" dates run through July 14.

The following store brand bagged salads produced by Fresh Express have also been recalled. They also bear the product code Z178 or lower. For a full list, download the PDF:

• Various Aldi Little Salad Bar brand coleslaw, salad, and salad kits sold in Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota, and Wisconsin with "Use by or Before" dates through July 12.

• Various Giant Eagle and Giant Eagle Life’s Getting Fresher coleslaw, salad, and salad kits sold in stores in Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia with "Use by or Before" dates through July 12.

• Various Hy-Vee brand coleslaw, salad, and salad kits sold in stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin with "Use by or Before" dates through July 12.

• Various Jewel-Osco Signature Farms coleslaw and salads sold in Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois with "Use by or Before" dates through July 14.

• ShopRite Wholesome Pantry Organic Chopped Sesame Asian Salad Kit (10.9-ounce package) with a "Use by or Before" date of July 12 and UPC code 041190066308 and Wholesome Pantry Organic Sesame Asian Salad Kit (13-ounce package) with a"Use by or Before" date of July 11 and UPC code 041190066292 sold in stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

• Various Walmart Marketside coleslaw, salad, and salad kits sold in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin with "Use by or Before" dates through July 10.

The problem: The products may be contaminated with the parasite cyclospora.

The fix: Check packages before purchasing these products for the above information. If you have any of these products in your refrigerator, do not eat them, even if some of it has already been eaten and no one became sick.

How to contact the manufacturer: If you have questions or to obtain a refund, call Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time. Or visit the company’s website at freshexpress.com/contact-us.

Copyright © 2020, Consumer Reports, Inc.