Fresh Express Voluntarily Issues Recall of Limited Quantity of Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad

ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express, out of an abundance of caution, has issued a recall of a limited quantity of Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad from select stores as a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from Cyclospora.

The recall affects all product codes of Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad sold in 12- and 24-ounce packages with best-if-used-by-dates of May 19 to July 04 and distributed to select stores between June 1 and June 21 in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories. If customers have the recalled Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad, they should discard it immediately and not consume it. Customers with questions, or to obtain refunds, may contact Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 Monday - Friday during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Fresh Express takes food safety matters very seriously, stringently follows all mandated regulations and implements preventive measures designed to minimize potential risks. Fresh Express is working in close coordination with FDA in its continuing investigation to identify a source of the Cyclospora outbreak that has occurred in primarily midwestern states.

Recalled Product Details

