Fresh fruit sale, family movie night and more: 8 things to do in the Freeport area

This weekend offers a wide variety of family fun activities for you in the Freeport area.

Here are eight things we found.

Freeport Phantoms Bowling Fundraiser

What: Call or text Andy to reserve spot at the Freeport Phantoms bowling fundraiser.

When: 8 p.m. (bowling starts at 9 p.m.) Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Four Seasons Bowling Center, 1100 W. Galena Ave., Freeport

Cost: $45 per team/2 person teams (includes show rental)

For more: Call or text Andy Stewart at 815-275-1015

Rockford IceHogs

What: The Rockford IceHogs take on the Manitoba Moose in this AHL match.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 or Tuesday, Jan. 30

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $16.50-$29

For more: 815-968-5222

Sunday Funday

What: Join Kim from Lallygag Boutique and Miranda from Modern Bloom for an afternoon of shopping, sipping and socializing in a laid-back atmosphere. The hallways will be filled with sale racks of winter clearance items. Self-care activities will be located throughout the space. Complimentary mimosas.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28

Where: The Exchange Freeport, 223 S. Chicago Ave., Freeport

For more: 608-345-7802

Cedarville Lions Club Family Movie Night

What: The Cedarville Lions Club food stand will be open, and goods will be available for purchase. Penny Carnival Games sponsored by local businesses will be up and running between the showings of movies to keep kiddos busy.

When: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Jane Addams Community Center, 430 W. Washington St., Cedarville

For more: Message the Cedarville Lions Club Facebook account with any questions.

Women’s Conference

What: A time of worship and fellowship for women. Join us for a time of worship and fellowship. There is limited seating at this event to promote a more intimate fellowship time with other women and with the Lord.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Faith Community Church of Davis, 212 W. McKimmy St., Davis

Cost: $10, includes lunch

For more: katina@fccdavis.org

Farm Fresh Citrus Sale

What: Indian River Direct will be carrying freshly harvested Navel Oranges, Ruby Red Grapefruits, Orri Super Sweets Tangerines, Georgia Elliott Pecans, Honeybell and Temple oranges. Fruit is sold to the public direct from the trucks on a first come, first served basis. There are no purchase limits and no pre-ordering.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Stephenson County Fairgrounds, 2250 S. Walnut Road, Freeport

For more: Indian River Direct on Facebook

Harpo’s Revue

What: The band will be rocking the blues

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Best Dam Bar

For more: hddealer1912@gmail.com

Pre-Valentines Day Open House

What: Enjoy some shopping, snacking and some pre-Valentines Day crafting.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28

Where: Blanche Elaine Customs, 2081 Chelsea Ave., Freeport

For more: 815-291-3025

