Fresh fruit sale, family movie night and more: 8 things to do in the Freeport area
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
This weekend offers a wide variety of family fun activities for you in the Freeport area.
Here are eight things we found.
Freeport Phantoms Bowling Fundraiser
What: Call or text Andy to reserve spot at the Freeport Phantoms bowling fundraiser.
When: 8 p.m. (bowling starts at 9 p.m.) Saturday, Jan. 27
Where: Four Seasons Bowling Center, 1100 W. Galena Ave., Freeport
Cost: $45 per team/2 person teams (includes show rental)
For more: Call or text Andy Stewart at 815-275-1015
Rockford IceHogs
What: The Rockford IceHogs take on the Manitoba Moose in this AHL match.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 or Tuesday, Jan. 30
Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford
Cost: $16.50-$29
For more: 815-968-5222
Sunday Funday
What: Join Kim from Lallygag Boutique and Miranda from Modern Bloom for an afternoon of shopping, sipping and socializing in a laid-back atmosphere. The hallways will be filled with sale racks of winter clearance items. Self-care activities will be located throughout the space. Complimentary mimosas.
When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28
Where: The Exchange Freeport, 223 S. Chicago Ave., Freeport
For more: 608-345-7802
Cedarville Lions Club Family Movie Night
What: The Cedarville Lions Club food stand will be open, and goods will be available for purchase. Penny Carnival Games sponsored by local businesses will be up and running between the showings of movies to keep kiddos busy.
When: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27
Where: Jane Addams Community Center, 430 W. Washington St., Cedarville
For more: Message the Cedarville Lions Club Facebook account with any questions.
Women’s Conference
What: A time of worship and fellowship for women. Join us for a time of worship and fellowship. There is limited seating at this event to promote a more intimate fellowship time with other women and with the Lord.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27
Where: Faith Community Church of Davis, 212 W. McKimmy St., Davis
Cost: $10, includes lunch
For more: katina@fccdavis.org
Farm Fresh Citrus Sale
What: Indian River Direct will be carrying freshly harvested Navel Oranges, Ruby Red Grapefruits, Orri Super Sweets Tangerines, Georgia Elliott Pecans, Honeybell and Temple oranges. Fruit is sold to the public direct from the trucks on a first come, first served basis. There are no purchase limits and no pre-ordering.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27
Where: Stephenson County Fairgrounds, 2250 S. Walnut Road, Freeport
For more: Indian River Direct on Facebook
Harpo’s Revue
What: The band will be rocking the blues
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27
Where: Best Dam Bar
For more: hddealer1912@gmail.com
Pre-Valentines Day Open House
What: Enjoy some shopping, snacking and some pre-Valentines Day crafting.
When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28
Where: Blanche Elaine Customs, 2081 Chelsea Ave., Freeport
For more: 815-291-3025
Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.
This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Cocktails, bowling, movies and more: 8 things to do in Freeport