A fresh look at Spitting Image – and my grandpa

There were several moments that stopped me in my tracks in the 200th episode of The Reunion (Sunday, Radio 4), which brought back together the creators of the satirical puppet TV series Spitting Image in front of a live audience in Cambridge, to reminisce about the glory days. One was the admission that, when the writers didn’t know how to finish a scene, they’d just put in the script “amusing puppety business ensues” and leave it at that. This is why so many of the scenes, apparently, concluded with the puppets hitting each other. Hey, it’s a formula that works.

And then there was a discussion of the caricature portrayal of Robert Runcie, Archbishop of Canterbury at the time Spitting Image hit the airwaves in 1984, and who was also – look, there’s no non-awkward way to say this – my grandpa. He died 23 years ago. It was a deeply strange experience to hear people on the radio talking about how they evolved an impression of him into a character that spoke like a small, meek little boy who believed in Santa Claus, “because if there wasn’t a Santa Claus, then who’d feed the reindeer?”

Weird! All very weird. But presumably not as weird for me as it was for Edwina Currie, a reliable inhabitant of the Spitting Image puppet stable, who joined the creators on stage alongside her own puppet head from the series, which she had purchased for personal use. She was very game about the whole thing, even when Kirsty Wark asked Currie how she’d felt about the portrayal of John Major’s relationships, given that we now know Major and Currie were in a relationship at the time. “All I can say is they didn’t talk to me about it,” Currie said.

Jon Blair, the show’s producer, said he felt that the show’s ultimate satirical aim was a failure, because the people it lampooned tended to enjoy it rather than feel chastised by it. Even Margaret Thatcher, one of its most frequent targets, was known to be a fan. Ian Hislop, however, who worked on Spitting Image before he became editor of Private Eye, countered that the aim of satire isn’t to bring down governments, and we’re missing something if that’s what we expect from it. I liked what Charles Denton, the original commissioning editor who bought the show for ITV after Alan Yentob at the BBC had turned it down, had to say: the important thing is the mischief in itself.

Spitting Image was an intriguing choice of subject for The Reunion’s 200th episode. Both, it’s true, take a refreshing outsider’s perspective to events and people that we already think we know. And this special edition was a reminder of why The Reunion is increasingly essential radio. It’s always meticulously researched, creatively put together, imaginatively chaired by Wark (since the equally excellent Sue MacGregor stepped aside in 2019), and thematically agile. It was a shrewd decision to record this episode in front of a live theatre audience, playing to the strengths of its show-off comic contributors. Other episodes have made vivid use of archive recordings and music. Cerebral, funny, thought-provoking and humane: may The Reunion live forever.

Meanwhile, Intrigue: The Immortals (Monday to Friday, Radio 4), presented by psychologist and technology reporter Aleks Krotoski, meets the people with too much money and a desire to live for as long as possible by whatever means necessary. During her career reporting on the tech industry, Krotoski has concluded that, when the tech industry wants something, it’ll do everything to make it happen. And something that humans have always wanted is eternal life. Or “extreme longevity”, as tech billionaires are now calling it.

The news has already been full of Krotoski’s first guest in the series, Bryan Johnson, 46, who spends $2 million each year on the pursuit of youth via infusing his veins with the blood plasma of his own son. Indeed, blood is a big theme of this series. In episode two, Krotoski hears about a gruesome experiment in which two living mice were stitched together, one old and one young, so that young blood circulated into the old mouse. Of course, nobody is proposing doing this in humans. Yet. Listening to this series provokes the deeply uncomfortable feeling that some people would if they could. Krotoski is a wonderful guide to this trip through the looking glass into a world of body horror. She’s fascinated, disturbed, and, like your best friend telling you about this incredibly creepy person they just met, enjoys the story as much as the warning. Death is awful, but perhaps obsessively trying to replace your own blood with the blood of someone younger is worse. Maybe Silicon Valley should leave immortality to the philosophers.

