Fresh off Top 25 ranking, USC Gamecocks earn home SEC win over Ole Miss

For the first time in seven years, South Carolina was ranked. The game was a sold out, a marquee matchup. Its first time as a ranked team was against Ole Miss: the program that ended the Gamecocks’ season last year.

Sweet revenge was handed to the Rebels as USC never dropped their lead taken 32 seconds into the game.

South Carolina (20-3, 8-2 SEC) secured its sixth-straight conference win with a 68-65 victory on Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena.

Every Gamecock included

For the second time in SEC play, all South Carolina players who played scored at least one point. It was the first time this year that every player had made one field goal.

Ole Miss struggled with its offensive depth the entire game, not having a single bench point until the second half. Meanwhile, South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles, Ta’Lon Cooper and Myles Stute were all one score away from double figures in the first half.

Murray-Boyles and Cooper surpassed the marker about two minutes into the second half. South Carolina finished with all three reaching double-digits.

USC’s nine triples and 23 bench points put it up by 17 points in the second half. While the Rebels got it to a one-possession game in the final five minutes, the Gamecocks never relinquished their lead from that opening possession.

Strong shooting

Both teams were draining their shots. It was a high-flying kind of night inside Colonial Life Arena, even if Ole Miss’ scoring mostly came from two players: Matthew Murrell (17) and Allen Flanigan (24 points).

The duo combined for 41 of the Rebels’ points. Jaylen Murray was the only other Ole Miss player to score double figures (10 points), but no other player was close to joining. In fact, the other six players combined for 12 points.

South Carolina and Ole Miss both shot near 50% from the field, and neither team dipped below 35% from three the entire game. The Gamecocks’ worst statistical category was their free throws, shooting 43% by the end of the game. Ole Miss was 71% from the foul line.

Meechie Johnson dishes it out

He might be a natural point guard, but Johnson has shown off his offensive vision quite a bit the last few games. Against the Gamecocks’ leading scorer had six in the first half, tying his season-high from defeating Tennessee just last week.

South Carolina’s ball movement throughout the first half was exceptionally clean, playing just like it did against the Vols in Knoxville and the Bulldogs in Athens last week. The Gamecocks forced eight turnovers, gaining 13 points off them, and finished the game with 12 assists.

Johnson’s averaging 2.7 assists per game, second on the team behind Ta’Lon Cooper (4.4 per game). However, Tuesday’s game was the second time in SEC play where Johnson had more assists than USC’s starting point guard.

Lamont Paris has said before, those assists are what keep USC’s offense so dangerous. The Gamecocks proved how dangerous they can be, it just so happened that Johnson led the category.

Next four games

Feb. 10 vs. Vanderbilt, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 14 at Auburn, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 17 vs. LSU, 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 24 at Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network)