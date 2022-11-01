Fresh off Twitter acquisition, Musk suits up for Halloween

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk didn't let the responsibilities of becoming CEO at a third major company curb his Halloween spirit this year.

Fresh off of a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Musk showed up on a red carpet in New York City in what appeared to be a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother, Maye Musk.

Musk on Monday evening attended model Heidi Klum's Halloween bash on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

AbracadabraNYC, a New York store that features the costume online, shows a list price of $7,500 for the “armored” red and black outfit.

The world's richest man and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and now Twitter, has been tied up in an acrimonious legal fight after attempting to back out of an agreement to acquire the social media platform.

Musk has promised big changes at the social media company, including the possibility of charging verified Twitter users a monthly fee. That idea was met with disdain this week from some prolific tweeters, including horror author Stephen King.