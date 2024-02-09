Fresh POW exchange with Russia facilitated by UAE - Ukrainian intelligence

During the last exchange, Ukraine returned home another 100 defenders from Russian captivity

Ukraine conducted its 51st POW exchange with Russia, with assistance from the United Arab Emirates, the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate reported on Feb. 8.

A total of 3135 defenders have been freed since Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Among those released from captivity is a medic who, under extremely difficult conditions at Azovstal, saved wounded soldiers.

Read also: Former Ukrainian POWs require extensive treatment, suspected as having been tortured

At least 28 of the captives freed from imprisonment have injuries or illnesses, with the oldest being 62 and the youngest only 20, Ukrainian intelligence said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all those involved in the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity.

"We remember those held captive and are working every day to secure the release of all prisoners, said the President.

“I thank everyone around the world who helps in this effort, including the United Arab Emirates for supporting such exchanges.”

This latest exchange resulted in the rescue of 100 Ukrainian defenders, including 49 National Guard soldiers, 25 border guards, 26 Armed Forces servicemen, including 11 territorial defense fighters, the Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

Read also: President Zelenskyy: Prisoner exchanges are made possible by capturing occupiers

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine