'Fresh Prince' star Janet Hubert blasts Phylicia Rashad for supporting Bill Cosby: 'What are you thinking'

Bill Cosby's conviction was overturned this week, with Cosby being released from prison.

His former costar, Phylicia Rashad, celebrated his release on Twitter but quickly apologized.

Janet Hubert joined in the criticism of Rashad: "Phylicia what are you thinking!!!"

Janet Hubert has joined those slamming Phylicia Rashad for her reaction to Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction being overturned.

After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced its decision on June 30, Rashad, who starred with Cosby in "The Cosby Show," tweeted: "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"

The tweet provoked an intense backlash against Rashad, and Howard University, where Rashad is the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts dean, released a statement condemning her tweet.

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Janet Hubert added her voice to the criticism, tweeting Thursday: "Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don't know you but to say this was terribly wrong."

She continued: "EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the s--- shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man!"

"I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough. Ya'll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white," Hubert wrote in another tweet.

Rashad apologized for her initial tweet three hours after she posted it, writing: "I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing."

Rashad has now deleted the original post supporting Cosby, who was released from prison on Wednesday after serving three years of a 10-year-long sentence.

He received this now-overturned conviction in 2018 after being found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault. Over 60 women also accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

Cosby was released from prison because of a 2005 agreement with a prosecutor that was made with then-Montgomery County district attorney Bruce Castor.

The agreement stipulated that Cosby would be immune from criminal prosecution should Andrea Constand, who accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, in 2004, bring forward a civil case and Cosby sat for deposition.

In that deposition, Cosby said that had several affairs and also said that he had given quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with.

