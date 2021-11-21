Fresh protests, violence against Covid restrictions
Police used water cannons on protesters in Brussels
Thousands of people, many of them far-right supporters, protested in Austria's capital Vienna on Saturday (November 20).A day after the country's government announced strict new coronavirus restrictions -- another lockdown, and compulsory vaccination next year.Noisy crowds, cheering, whistling and banging drums, streamed into Heroes' Square in central Vienna.Many protesters waved flags and carried signs with slogans such as "no to vaccination" and "enough is enough"."I want my freedom back," says this woman. "One would think we live in a democracy but now, this is a coronavirus dictatorship."Roughly 66% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe.Daily infections are still setting records there, even after a lockdown was imposed on the unvaccinated this week. That led the government to announce on Friday that Austria would go back into lockdown on Monday - vaccines will be compulsory as of February 1."We are against the lockdown and the Austrian government policies as far as the coronavirus goes. This has been going on for two years and there is no end in sight. Something new is announced every day and we don't know what we can believe anymore. That's the situation."Many Austrians are skeptical about vaccines, a view encouraged by the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), the third-biggest in parliament.The FPO had already been planning a show of force in Vienna on Saturday when Friday's announcement fired up its base. Although party leader Herbert Kickl could not attend because he has caught COVID-19, thousands answered calls by the FPO and other vaccine-critical groups to protest across the city.Most protesters who spoke to the media, including the ones in this report, declined to give their names, though the mood was festive.
Human rights groups in Poland continued their criticism of Poland's nationalist government over its treatment of migrants on Saturday with a march through the centre of Warsaw attended by people from all over the country.They were protesting the multiple pushbacks the migrants are facing on the Polish border and the failure to provide medical support as well as adequate food and shelter.About 10 migrants are believed to have died in woods along the border with frigid winter setting in, according to local authorities, and many more have sustained injuries or suffered without food or water for days.Poland has imposed a state of emergency close to the border and does not let journalists or NGOs operate in the area.
Nearly 85% of Australians aged 16 and above had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Friday (November 19).While nationwide vaccinations are voluntary, states and territories have mandated vaccinations for many occupations and barred the unvaccinated from activities such as dining out and concerts.Several thousand anti-vaccination protesters marched through downtown Sydney and Melbourne, with no immediate reports of unruly behaviour.The anti-vaccination rallies have continued for weeks in Australia, becoming occasionally violent and attracting loose groups of regular citizens, as well as far-right and conspiracy theory supporters. The anti-vaccination movement, however, remains small, with polls showing nationwide opposition in the single digits.
A jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts. He shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third during violent protests in August 2020. Nancy Chen has the latest.
Chileans cast votes in polarizing presidential election, runoff likely
Abdalla Hamdok's release from house arrest fails to stop protests against the army's political role.
The bicentennial celebration will be in person and live streamed.
At the beginning of the pandemic, very few hospitals or counseling services provided documents in any Asian or Pacific Island languages.