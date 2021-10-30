Fresh snow calls for puppy playtime

The Daily Beast

YouTubeAlec Baldwin somewhat broke his silence on the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Saturday, nearly 10 days after Hutchins was killed by a prop gun Baldwin fired.Accompanied by his wife Hilaria, Baldwin spoke to a group of paparazzi who had been trailing the couple in secluded Vermont. The nearly four-minute conversation on the side of a road was laced with tension, with Baldwin appearing frustrated as he answered the questions—and repeatedly snapping at Hilaria as she tried to