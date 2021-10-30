Fresh snow calls for puppy playtime
Ahsoka, a pup from Calgary, Alberta, had an absolute blast running around the fresh snow that coated the city on Oct. 30.
Ahsoka, a pup from Calgary, Alberta, had an absolute blast running around the fresh snow that coated the city on Oct. 30.
'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum horrified her fans when she posted new Instagrams featuring epic makeup ahead of Halloween 2021.
Like years past, Madonna is once again channeling the legendary Marilyn Monroe for her latest cover shoot. Get the details behind the pop star's tribute to the late icon.
The confrontation left the high schooler sobbing as the chair of the school committee banged her gavel and paused the meeting.
NFL linemen TJ Lang and Taylor Lewan had comments Saturday on Michigan football's loss to Michigan State.
AP journalist Colleen Long said she tried to get the pilot to open the locked cockpit door in an attempt to get a comment for a story she was writing on the phrase.
Study authors said vaccines alone were "not enough" to stop COVID-19 - but that it was "essential" to get vaccinated to prevent severe illness.
In a decision that could have far-reaching free speech implications for faculty at universities and colleges across Florida, the University of Florida has refused to allow three political science professors to continue to serve as expert witnesses in a case that challenges a new state law that restricts voting access.
According to @JasonLaCanfora, the Panthers are reportedly back in for Texans QB Deshaun Watson and are willing to trade RB Christian McCaffrey to get him.
“I never rank,” the show’s creator said. But he thinks one alum is “definitely in the top two or three.”
This one hurts.
President Trump says MLB invited him to the World Series, but baseball officials say the former president requested tickets.
Out of absolutely nothing Cristiano Ronaldo put Manchester United 1-0 up at Tottenham. And it was a thing of beauty.
In Cobb County, where the Atlanta Braves play at Truist Park, President Biden easily defeated former President Trump by a 56%-42% margin last year.
Heidi Klum, 48, flashes her toned abs, butt, and legs in bright orange underwear in new Instagram photos. She models Kim Kardashian's new Skims X Fendi collab.
The electrical engineer had reportedly paid $150 a year to eat lunch and dinner at Six Flags Magic Mountain since 2014. He also bought a house and got married.
YouTubeAlec Baldwin somewhat broke his silence on the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Saturday, nearly 10 days after Hutchins was killed by a prop gun Baldwin fired.Accompanied by his wife Hilaria, Baldwin spoke to a group of paparazzi who had been trailing the couple in secluded Vermont. The nearly four-minute conversation on the side of a road was laced with tension, with Baldwin appearing frustrated as he answered the questions—and repeatedly snapping at Hilaria as she tried to
It's uncomfortable being stuck on the toilet after several failed attempts to poop. Try one of these foods that can help you find relief from constipation.
The claimed the stunt was to remind Virginians of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally and the "Republican Party's embrace of those values."
Buckingham Palace shared the the Queen has been advised to rest for two more weeks, but she will continue to undertake "light duties."
Norman is a perfect guinea pig for the Saudis—a PGA Tour member who can test the legality of a ban in court while having nothing at stake.