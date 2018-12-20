Freshfields grabs latest CVC mandate on rugby league deal





Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has secured another role acting for private equity giant CVC Capital Partners as it continues to enjoy one of Europe's most important client relationships despite aggressive attempts by US firms to pick up mandates from buyout funds.



The firm's role on CVC's acquisition of a minority shareholding in Premier Rugby Limited, the holding company for the top division of English rugby league, marks Freshfields' second sports deal for client this year.



Private equity partner Charlie Hayes and IP partner David Brooks led the team for Freshfields alongside senior associates Vincent Bergin and Alastair Brown, both of whom featured in Legal Week's Rising Stars for private equity.



Freshfields competition partners Michele Davis and Simon Priddis, tax partner Jill Gatehouse, employment partner Nicholas Squire and disputes partner Rhodri Thomas and corporate partner Chris Mort also took roles on the transaction.



Travers Smith advised longstanding client Premier Rugby, led by outgoing senior partner Chris Hale, who is making a return to dealmaking.



In April, Freshfields also picked up a role for CVC on its $5bn sale of UK-based Sky Bet to Canadian betting company Stars Group, with corporate partner Mort taking the lead for the firm.



The magic circle firm has close ties with the buyout firm, which is one of the biggest and most active in Europe. Former Freshfields private equity partner Chris Bown joined CVC as a legal adviser in 2013.



But a sustained hiring spree by US firms , including Kirkland & Ellis' hire of Freshfields rainmaker David Higgins earlier this year, has helped them win mandates for many of Europe's largest buyout firms.