What Is Freshii Inc.'s (TSE:FRII) Share Price Doing?

While Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$1.43 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$0.97. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Freshii's current trading price of CA$1.01 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Freshii’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Freshii Worth?

Great news for investors – Freshii is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$1.61, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Freshii’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Freshii look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Freshii's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FRII is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FRII for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FRII. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Freshii, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Freshii (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Freshii, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

